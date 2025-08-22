President Bola Tinubu has appealed to Nigerians living in Japan to contribute to building the country’s economy and pursue national development.

He made the appeal on Wednesday during a meeting with members of the Nigerian community in Japan.

The president met with the community during his trip to Japan for the 9th meeting of the Tokyo International Conference for African Development (TICAD9).

According to Mr Tinubu, Nigeria’s growth depends on the collective effort of its citizens at home and abroad, whose skills, investments, and innovations are vital to securing the nation’s future.

Rather than disconnect from the country, he urged Nigerians in diaspora to remain actively involved in its economic growth, image-building, and overall development.

“Yes, for economic reasons, some people might decide to stay away, it’s a fundamental right of an individual, but for the economic growth and opportunity that is available in Nigeria, don’t stay away, your contribution is very much needed. If you stay away, who will build it?” he said.

The president warned that without the participation of Nigerians at home and abroad, the country risks losing its chance at continental leadership.

“If we don’t join hands and work together, then we’ve lost the hope of being the leaders that we’re supposed to be, then what about your country. What about being a citizen?”

He further affirmed that his administration is committed to creating conditions that will make Nigerians proud to be associated with their homeland.

He said his reforms will stabilise the economy, reverse medical tourism, and improve passport and consular services abroad.

The president also urged diaspora Nigerians to protect Nigeria’s image and reflect the values of discipline, innovation, and unity.

“You are reflecting that here, and you should continue to make Nigeria proud. Every positive comment about this country, Nigeria, is owed by you.

“It’s for your future and the future of your children. Poor management, poor comments, and negative reflection of the country don’t help, and it will not help the growth,” he added.

Impact of Tinubu’s policy

Also speaking at the meeting, the Minister of State for Industry, John Enoh, said the president’s reform agenda is already laying a solid foundation for Nigeria’s future growth.

He noted that President Tinubu’s initial decisions on fuel subsidy removal and foreign exchange unification, taken on his first day in office, have continued to shape Nigeria’s economic trajectory.

“Just last week, the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, herself a Nigerian, applauded the government’s reforms and noted the growing stability in the country. That stability now serves as the foundation on which Nigeria’s future growth will depend,” he said.

The minister also urged Nigerians in the diaspora to remain supportive of the president’s policies, insisting that his leadership was the kind of focus and commitment the country needed.

“We have a president who is undaunted, who is focused, and who is pursuing reforms. Years ago, as governor, he made promises here in Japan which later shaped Lagos. That is the kind of future we expect for Nigeria under his leadership,” he added.

READ ALSO: Tinubu departs Japan for Brazil

Similarly, Nigeria’s Chargé d’Affaires in Tokyo, Florence Adeseke, praised the positive contributions of Nigerians in Japan, describing them as mostly academics, students, and professionals who have upheld the country’s image.

She admitted that a few Nigerians were in detention for immigration and other offences, but stressed that the majority were excelling in their fields.

“Here in Japan, we have many professionals making Nigeria proud. The purpose of this meeting is to yield to the yearnings of the diaspora community,” she said.