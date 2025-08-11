At least 260 Army middle cadre officers are sitting for the Senior Staff Course Qualifying Examination 2025.

The examination, a significant milestone for the officers in the Nigerian Army, is being held at the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps Centre, Ihejirika Auditorium in the Jaji Military Cantonment.

The test is being conducted by the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Nigerian Army.

The President of the Examination Board, Kelvin Aligbe, while addressing the directing staff and candidates on Sunday in Jaji Kaduna state, said the examination was designed to assess the officers’ determination, capabilities, and proficiency in their respective areas of specialisation.

He said the comprehensive syllabus covered eight subjects, including tactics, low-intensity conflict, geopolitics, and military law.

Mr Aligbe, a major general, emphasised the importance of integrity and transparency in the conduct of the examination.

He assured the candidates that the examination panel and directing staff were committed to ensuring the sanctity of its process.

The president also outlined the rules and regulations governing the examination, including the consequences of malpractice and the requirements for passing it.

“Candidates who pass the examination will be selected to attend the Senior Staff Course based on merit and the slots allotted to the Department of Land Warfare,” Mr Aligbe said.

According to him, the examination is a crucial step in the career development of Nigerian Army officers, and it was expected that the outcome would determine the future leadership of the army.

Mr Aligbe said,”With its emphasis on merit and integrity, the examination is set to produce the next generation of leaders who will shape the future of the Nigerian Army.

“Candidates must score a minimum of 50 per cent in all subjects to qualify for selection to the Armed Forces Command and Staff College.

“I believe that while majority of you are on first attempt, others are attempting the examination for the second time.

“Let me assure you that this is an examination you can pass without resorting to illegal or fraudulent means.

”I also want to assure you that if you have prepared for this examination, you will pass without resorting to any form of malpractice.”

He said there was no excuse for failure, adding “I expect nothing short of 100 per cent pass in this examination.”

On number attempts for the examination, he said, available records showed that some of the candidates were sitting for the second attempt.

“Let me remind you that Army Headquarters Policy allows a maximum of three attempts for any candidate to pass this examination.”

Mr Aligbe intimated the candidates on the introduction of a ‘Certificates of Excellence’ and ‘Letters of Commendation’, which would be presented to the officers who emerge first, second and third in order of merit.

“Additionally, cash gifts will also be given to these officers. TRADOC Nigerian Army will also send copies of the Certificates and Letters of Commendation to Army Headquarters, Department of Military Secretary for insertion into the personal files of the awardees, “ Mr Aligbe said.

Earlier, the Commander, Infantry Corps , Usman Yusuf, appreciated the Chief of Army Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, and other commanding officers for their support.

Mr Yusuf, a major general, emphasised the examination’s importance for career progression and future responsibilities.

He encouraged the candidates to perform well, highlighting the consequences of failure.

Mr Yusuf reminded them of the Nigerian Army’s strict policies on examination malpractice and limited attempts.

The commander urged the candidates to focus and dedicate their best efforts to succeed.

(NAN)