Governor Hyacinth Alia has submitted a list of the first batch of commissioner-nominees to the Benue State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

Tersoo Kula, his Chief Press Secretary, made this known in a statement on Friday in Makurdi.

Mr Kula said the list was transmitted to the House in line with constitutional provisions.

Mr Alia had sacked his 17 commissioners and Chief of Staff on Wednesday.

Mr Kula listed the commissioner-nominees as: Theresa Odachi, Benjamin Ashaver, Margaret Adamu, and Peter Oboh.

The others are Timothy Yangien, Denis Iyaighgba, James Dwem and Paul Ogwuche.

He said the second batch of nominees would be forwarded to the House of Assembly in a matter of days.

Mr Kula said the governor was committed to ensuring transparency, competence, and inclusivity in the selection of individuals to drive his administration’s vision and mission for the state.

(NAN)