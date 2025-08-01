Zoo officials on Friday confirmed that a tiger killed a zookeeper at the Biblical Zoo in Jerusalem.

According to a statement quoted by Israeli media, the animal attacked the 26-year-old keeper as he was preparing the enclosure of the tiger for a special tour group.

The man suffered severe injuries and died shortly after being taken to the hospital.

The zoo said the tiger broke out of its cage for reasons that remain unclear and entered a secure area where the keeper was working.

At no point were the visitors in danger, the statement added.

The zoo was closed immediately following the incident and will remain shut until Sunday, according to a post on its official Facebook page.

READ ALSO: Tiger attacks woman at Australian amusement park

Founded in 1928, the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo features animals mentioned in the Bible, including bears, lions, wolves, antelope, snakes and vultures.

It also includes non-biblical species such as giraffes and tigers, and is involved in conservation efforts for ancient and endangered animals.

(dpa/NAN)