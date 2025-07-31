The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), on Thursday, launched the CJID Openness Index Report in Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja. The report is Nigeria’s first-ever subnational assessment of press freedom and civic space across the 36 states and the FCT.

The project was supported by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Nigeria. According to the Centre, this groundbreaking index combines qualitative and quantitative research to systematically evaluate openness across Nigeria’s states.

It said the report is anchored on two core indices: enablers — elements that promote press freedom and civic expression — and inhibitors — factors that suppress them.

Drawing on responses from over 1,100 professionals, including journalists, editors, newsroom managers, and civil society actors, the CJID said the Index examines seven key diagnostic dimensions.

These it said include legal protections, institutional guarantees, journalist safety, media diversity, internet freedom, civic engagement, and government transparency.

“The findings expose the uneven and fragile state of civic space across Nigeria,” the CJID said.

The event was well attended by members of the diplomatic community in Nigeria, policymakers, journalists, civil society leaders and researchers, among others.

See pictures from the event scene below: