The police in Akwa Ibom State, South-south Nigeria, have arrested a man for allegedly stealing a car.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, the police spokesperson in the state, Timfon John, identified the suspect as Otoabasi Ime.

“Mr Ime claimed to have purchased the car from a car stand located along Ikot Ekpene Road in Uyo Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom,” the statement said.

Ms John, a deputy superintendent of police, said the car owner had reported that his car had been stolen from a hospital car park.

“He stated that he had parked his car there on 18 July 2025, after receiving a tally card at the gate, but discovered it was missing before his medical appointment was concluded.

“A stop and search operation led to the sighting of the stolen vehicle on 26 July 2025, along Ikot Ekpene Road, Main Park,” Ms John said.

Similarly, on Monday, the police in the state recovered vandalised electric cables and arrested a suspected buyer of the items.

Ms John, in a separate statement, sent to this newspaper on Thursday, said the items were recovered after operatives raided a black spot along Aba Road in Ikot Ekpene, Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area of the state.

“The operation led to the recovery of several items, including an iron protector and electric cables, all suspected to be stolen. These items are believed to be part of the property vandalised and stolen from the Chambers of Commerce building in Ikot Ekpene,” she said.

According to the police, further investigation around the Aba Road led to the arrest of the suspected buyer, Elijah Nyah.

Ms John listed items recovered from the suspect as “assorted cut-to-size PHED electric cable, different sizes of burnt and peeled electric copper wires, and cut-to-size aluminum roofing sheet”.

Cases of vandalism of electrical infrastructure in the state have been on the rise despite several arrests by the police.

The incident occurred less than two weeks after the police arrested a suspected cultist and vandal and recovered a human skull from him, this newspaper reported

Two weeks ago, this newspaper reported that the police arrested suspected vandals and thieves in the state.

About a month ago, suspected vandals were arrested with several items, including copper and aluminium electricity cables recovered from them.

Governor Umo Eno, in January, frowned at the spate of vandalism of public facilities in the state, particularly electricity transformers.

Mr Eno, who expressed displeasure over the menace in a meeting with the commissioner of police, said that besides the huge costs the government bears in replacing them, it also hinders rural development, a major focal point of his administration after agriculture.