For many years, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) was a monument to bureaucratic inertia — a symbol of Nigeria’s perennial struggle with public sector dysfunction. Queues that snaked for hours, agents demanding illegal fees, frequent data errors, and a system riddled with inefficiencies made the process of obtaining a National Identification Number (NIN) feel like a gauntlet. For millions of Nigerians, securing their own identity became a frustrating ordeal — one that mirrored the broader failures of governance in a country struggling to digitise.

But today, that narrative is shifting — quietly, methodically, and, increasingly, decisively.

In just under two years, NIMC has undergone a significant transformation that deserves both scrutiny and recognition. This turnaround is not the result of chance. It is the outcome of a leadership approach that has brought clarity of vision, operational rigour, and a willingness to embrace disruption in the interest of public service.

As of mid-2025, over 122 million Nigerians have been successfully enrolled into the national identity database — a marked leap from the 72.7 million recorded just two years ago. This figure not only reflects technical capacity but also a deliberate strategy to take the process closer to the people. For the first time in its history, NIMC has decentralised enrolment down to ward levels by training members of the National Youth Service Corps to carry out mobile registration. For rural and underserved communities, this is nothing short of revolutionary.

Technology has also played a central role in this reform. The introduction of the NIN Authentication App (NINAuth) empowers Nigerians to control, monitor, and verify how their identity is used across platforms. This is a substantial leap in restoring digital dignity and personal agency in a data-driven world. Moreover, the rollout of self-service platforms and biometric modification tools now allow for more efficient data correction, reducing both delays and opportunities for exploitation.

But perhaps one of the most consequential shifts has been in the area of institutional credibility. For years, reports of extortion at enrolment centres were rampant. Middlemen thrived where transparency failed. Today, the commission reports a 40 per cent drop in incidents of corruption and extortion, achieved through stricter oversight, stakeholder engagement, and the automation of key functions.

The commission’s strategic collaboration with sister agencies — including the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) — has further embedded NIN into governance and service delivery. This multi-agency integration is no longer aspirational; it is operational. The result is a growing reliance on the NIN for everything from SIM card registration to tax identification, student admissions, and access to health services.

Equally impressive has been the reform of internal systems. Staff who had long operated under outdated procedures are now being re-trained and upskilled to function within a digitised operational framework. The backlog of unresolved cases and data corrections — once a black hole of frustration — has been significantly cleared, with current response windows reduced to under 48 hours for most categories. In an institution once paralysed by inertia, speed and service are gradually becoming norms.

Yet, these gains must be situated within a broader, more critical lens. Since assuming office in 2023, Engineer Abisoye Coker-Odusote, the current director-general, has brought renewed energy, institutional discipline, and a citizen-centric mindset to the commission. Without turning the spotlight into a personality contest, it is important to recognise that under her stewardship, long-standing bottlenecks are being dismantled, technological innovation has taken root, and public trust — though not fully restored — is no longer in free fall. What has emerged is a culture of proactive governance — one that aligns national digital identity policy with everyday human needs.

Still, the path ahead is complex. One of the more disturbing trends has been the resale of identity data —particularly NIN and BVN details — by young people seeking quick financial gains from fintech companies. This behaviour, driven by economic desperation, not only undermines the sanctity of the system but also signals a deeper failure in civic education and digital ethics. NIMC’s campaign to sensitise Nigerians about the risks of voluntary data exposure must now be amplified through school curricula, social media, and public service broadcasting.

The delay in the rollout of the General Multipurpose Card (GMPC) is another cautionary marker. First announced years ago, the GMPC was designed to combine identity, payment, access to health insurance, and pension into a single smart card. The promise was enormous, but implementation has lagged due to infrastructural limitations and procurement bottlenecks. While a new delivery timeline of October has been set, public scepticism remains. For the GMPC to truly redefine access and inclusion, the rollout must be transparent, equitable, and technically sound.

There is also the matter of data protection. As NIMC expands its reach, questions over privacy and legal safeguards must be addressed more robustly. Though the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has taken steps to regulate the sector, clearer guidelines, stronger enforcement mechanisms, and better inter-agency protocols are needed to ensure that citizen data is not only gathered efficiently but also guarded jealously. Additionally, public institutions must prioritise digital hygiene by ensuring that only authorised personnel access data and that violations are swiftly punished to deter breaches.

A comparative look offers useful lessons. India’s Aadhaar identity system, one of the largest biometric databases in the world, succeeded in expanding access but also faced serious scrutiny over data misuse and exclusion errors. South Africa’s Home Affairs system has made strides in digitisation, but it, too, grapples with inequality in access. What distinguishes success from mere expansion is not scale alone but ethical deployment and citizen trust. Nigeria must walk this tightrope with care.

Nevertheless, NIMC today is no longer defined by dysfunction but by direction. It has moved from being a lagging institution to a strategic anchor for Nigeria’s digital future. Identity is no longer just a number — it is a gateway to inclusion, access, and empowerment.

This transformation has ripple effects. A reliable identity system can dramatically enhance the effectiveness of social welfare programmes, reduce electoral fraud, expand access to financial services, and even help in national security coordination. It provides the data backbone for effective governance in an age where decisions must be fast, informed, and inclusive. As more public and private sector services are linked to NIN, the identity system is fast becoming the single most critical platform for citizen access in Nigeria’s digital economy.

If the current momentum is sustained — with continued investment in infrastructure, robust data privacy protocols, inclusive enrolment strategies, and ongoing public engagement — NIMC can become not only a success story in public sector reform but a model for how thoughtful leadership and institutional accountability can transform even the most beleaguered agencies. The seeds of such a transformation are already visible.

In an era when identity is the bedrock of governance, commerce, and citizenship, getting it right is no longer optional. And in the case of Nigeria’s NIMC, it appears that — finally — we just might be getting it right.

Lemmy Ughegbe, a journalist and development communication expert, writes from Abuja. Email: [email protected]. WhatsApp ONLY: +2348069716645