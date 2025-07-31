Dozens of students from six government-owned junior secondary schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) gathered Tuesday at the National Library, Abuja, for the second edition of the interschool literacy competition.

The competition was organised by the Network of Book Clubs and Reading Promoters (NBRP) as part of its ongoing Book City project.

The contest featured spelling, creative writing, and story review segments, offering students a platform to showcase their reading and comprehension skills, even as many came from schools without library facilities.

Inclusion and targets

Speaking during the competition, NBRP Abuja Coordinator, Lawrence Oloowokere, noted that their mission is to encourage young people to widen their reading horizon, and embrace intellectual challenges.

Mr Oluwokere said the competitions are about building confidence and promoting literacy, especially in public schools, where it’s needed most.

According to him, the schools participating in the contest were randomly selected from across the FCT, while emphasising that the initiative was not limited to schools already affiliated with NBRP.

“We’re intentional about inclusion. Some of the schools here have never had a book club or participated in our earlier events. The point is to widen the circle,” he said.

He also revealed that their target within the FCT is to engage between 500 and 1,000 schools before the end of the project.

He said, “So far, over 30 schools have taken part in the competition but even after the project ends, our work will continue. We are also supporting the schools with book donations, teacher engagement, and plans to establish permanent reading clubs.”

Students to embrace reading culture

In her welcome address, Oye Margaret, Coordinator National Library, praised the initiative and called it a shared commitment to promote literacy and nurturing a reading culture among younger generation.

Ms Margaret noted that the goal of the competition is not simply to identify the best speller or writer, but to cultivate intellectual growth, encourage self-expression, and boost confidence among students.

“Our mission is rooted in the belief that readers today become leaders tomorrow. Through platforms like this, we give children the opportunity to grow intellectually, develop critical thinking skills, and express themselves meaningfully,” she said.

Addressing the students directly, she encouraged them to embrace the spirit of the event and carry its lessons forward.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, Henrietta Obala, a counsellor from JSS Mabushi, said the school received the competition notice just after the school term ended.

Mrs Obala noted that they didn’t have enough time to prepare the children but because the opportunity to participate would expose the students to competitions, they had to show up

“We had no time to prepare well. The students came from their homes, and we only rehearsed once. Our school doesn’t have a library, so it’s another opportunity for them to see what it looks like,” she said.

READ ALSO: FCTA to sanction Health Management Organisations over unpaid healthcare fees

One of the students, 13-year-old Esther Oiza from JSS Area 10, who participated in the story review segment, said she didn’t know which one she’d be participating in before the competition began.

“I just did my best. I’m glad I understood it well. And I’m proud my school took first position. If more opportunities like this come, I would love to participate.”

Junior Secondary School Garki Area 10 clinched first place with 65 points, narrowly beating Junior Secondary School Apo and Junior Secondary School Area 11, which came second and third with 62 and and 61 points respectively.

About NBRP

The Network of Book Clubs and Reading Culture Promoters in Nigeria (NBRP) is a non‑profit organisation founded in February 2020 to establish reading culture in Nigerian schools and communities

Operating through branches across states including Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Bauchi, Akwa Ibom, Ekiti, and Ibadan, the network is currently running two flagship initiatives: the Book City project and the aim to establish book clubs in all 774 local government areas

NBRP holds regular reading‑promotion activities, donates books to schools, supports school libraries, and fosters partnerships with authors and media organisations to drive its literacy agenda.