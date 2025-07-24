Three suspects have been arrested over the brutal murder of a commercial motorcycle rider in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

According to the police, the suspects, identified as Ashiru Iliyasu, Sulaiman Salihu, and Sanusi Shu’aibu, all from Sabon Birni, face charges including criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, armed robbery, and receiving stolen property.

Ahmad Rufai, the Police Public Relations Officer, in a statement said Messrs Iliyasu and Salihu lured the victim, Kasimu Yahaya, to an uncompleted building on the outskirts of town, where they attacked him with a hoe, causing his death.

The suspects allegedly dumped Mr Yahaya’s body in a soakaway pit before stealing his Bajaj motorcycle, which they allegedly sold to the third suspect, Mr Shu’aibu.

During questioning by police investigtors, Messrs Iliyasu and Salihu reportedly confessed to the murder. Mr Shu’aibu, however, claimed he was unaware the motorcycle he bought from them was stolen.

The case is currently under investigation by the Anti-Homicide Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

Residents in Sabon Birni have expressed shock at the horrific nature of the crime.

Mr Rufai commended the investigative team’s efforts and called on the public to continue assisting security agencies, emphasizing that timely information from the community is crucial in fighting crime.

The police have urged anyone with relevant information to contact their nearest police station or use the following numbers:

PPRO: 08032345167

CRU: 0703032794