Artiﬁcial intelligence (AI) is ushering in a transformative era for traditional medicine, one where centuries-old healing systems are enhanced by cutting- edge technologies to deliver more safe, personalized, eﬀective, and accessible care.

At the AI for Good Global Summit, the World Health Organization (WHO), the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) released a new technical brief, Mapping the application of artiﬁcial intelligence in traditional medicine.

Launched under the Global Initiative on AI for Health, this brief oﬀers a roadmap harnessing this potential responsibly while safeguarding cultural heritage and data sovereignty.

A new era for traditional medicine

Traditional, complementary and integrative medicine (TCIM) is practiced in 170 countries and is used by billions of people. The TCIM practices are increasingly popular globally, driven by a growing interest in holistic health approaches that emphasize prevention, health promotion and rehabilitation.

The new brief showcases experiences in many countries using AI to unlock new frontiers in personalized care, drug discovery, and biodiversity conservation. It includes examples such as how AI-powered diagnostics are being used in Ayurgenomics; machine learning models identifying medicinal plants in countries including Ghana and South Africa; and the use of AI to analyze traditional medicine compounds to treat blood disorders in the Republic of Korea.

“Our Global Initiative on AI for Health aims to help all countries beneﬁt from AI solutions and ensure that they are safe, eﬀective, and ethical,” said Seizo Onoe, Director of the ITU Telecommunication Standardization Bureau. “This partnership of ITU, WHO and WIPO brings together the essential expertise.”

Data-driven innovation with ethical roots

The brief emphasizes the importance of good-quality, inclusive data and participatory design to ensure AI systems reﬂect the diversity and complexity of traditional

medicine. AI applications can support strengthening the evidence and research base for TCIM, for example through the Traditional Knowledge Digital Library in India and the Virtual Health Library in the Americas, which use AI to preserve Indigenous knowledge, promote collaboration and prevent biopiracy. Biopiracy is a term for unauthorized extraction of biological resources and/or associated traditional knowledge from developing countries or the patenting of spurious inventions based on such knowledge or resources without compensation.

“Intellectual property (IP) is an important tool to accelerate the integration of AI into traditional medicine,” said WIPO Assistant Director- General, Edward Kwakwa. “Our work at WIPO, including the recently adopted WIPO Treaty on Intellectual Property, Genetic Resources and Associated Traditional Knowledge, supports stakeholders in managing IP to deliver on policy priorities, including for Indigenous Peoples as well as local communities.”

Guarding data sovereignty, empowering communities

The new document calls for urgent action to uphold Indigenous Data Sovereignty (IDSov) and ensure that AI development is guided by free, prior, and informed consent (FPIC) principles. It showcases community-led data governance models from Canada, New Zealand and Australia, and urges governments to adopt legislation that empowers Indigenous Peoples to control and beneﬁt from their data.

“AI must not become a new frontier for exploitation,” said Yukiko Nakatani, WHO Assistant Director-General for Health Systems. “We must ensure that Indigenous Peoples and local communities are not only protected but are active partners in shaping the future of AI in traditional medicine.”

A global call to action

With the global TCIM market projected to reach nearly US$600 billion in 2025, the application of AI could further accelerate the growth and impact of TCIM and holistic health care. Current utilization and potential of AI highlight many opportunities, but there are many areas of knowledge gaps and risks.

There is a need to develop holistic frameworks tailored to TCIM in areas such as regulation, knowledge sharing, capacity building, data governance and the promotion of equity, to ensure the safe, ethical and evidence-based integration of frontier technologies such as AI into the TCIM landscape.

The new technical brief calls on all stakeholders to:

· Invest in inclusive AI ecosystems that respect cultural diversity and IDSov

· Develop national policies and legal frameworks that explicitly address AI in traditional medicine

· Build capacity and digital literacy among traditional medicine practitioners and communities

· Establish global standards for data quality, interoperability, and ethical AI use; and

· Safeguard traditional knowledge through AI-powered digital repositories and beneﬁt-sharing models.

By aligning the power of AI with the wisdom of traditional medicine, a new paradigm of care can emerge; one that honours the past, empowers the present, and shapes a healthier, more equitable future for all.

