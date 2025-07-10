Nigeria’s Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo, has formally inaugurated Abdullahi Ganduje, a former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as the new Chairman of the Board of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

This was made known in a statement issued Wednesday by the spokesperson of the Aviation Ministry, Odutayo Oluseyi, in Abuja.

“Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, CON, FICArb (UK), today, 9th July 2025, officially inaugurated the newly appointed Board Members of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) at the Ministry’s Headquarters in Abuja,” the statement said.

According to the statement, Mr Keyamo described the event as a significant milestone in the federal government’s ongoing efforts to reposition the country’s aviation sector for enhanced performance, safety, and global competitiveness.

The newly appointed board members include T.P. Vembe, Director of the Aviation Ministry, Aerospace Development; Olubunmi Kuku, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN); Dorothy Duruaka, Director of International Tourism Relations and Cooperation at the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy; and Ahmed Ibrahim Suleiman, Director of Air Force Affairs within the Ministry of Defence.

Additionally, the board includes Nasiru Muazu, Dean of Air Traffic Services and Communication School at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT); Omozojie Okoboh, Chief State Counsel at the Federal Ministry of Justice; and Bridget Gold, Director of Legal Services at FAAN.

Mr Ganduje’s recent appointment occurred less than three weeks following his resignation from the position of national chairman of the APC.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Ganduje, a former Governor of Kano State, cited health reasons for his decision, stating that he needs to focus on his well-being.

While Mr Ganduje’s resignation letter attributes his decision to health concerns, sources familiar with the matter suggest that political tension within the party may have also played a role in his decision to step down.

Allegations of financial impropriety have also been linked to his resignation, with some party members reportedly protesting “excessive financial demands” imposed by his office.

Mr Ganduje’s tenure as APC chairman was also marred by suspensions and court battles. In April 2024, a Kano State High Court granted an ex parte order restraining Mr Ganduje from parading himself as a member of the party, following a suit filed by some party executives.

Additionally, a Federal High Court in Abuja struck out a suit seeking Ganduje’s removal as APC Chairman, filed by the APC North Central Forum.

On Wednesday, Mr Keyamo noted that the establishment of FAAN under the Federal Airports Authority Act of 1996 laid the foundation for modern airport management in Nigeria, with a clear mandate to provide efficient airport services while upholding the highest standards of safety and security.

“While congratulating the newly appointed Board Members, Keyamo charged them to approach their responsibilities with diligence, integrity, and a deep sense of national duty,” the statement said.

The minister emphasised that the role of the Board goes beyond ceremonial functions, urging the newly appointed members to serve as active drivers of transformative change in the aviation sector.

“Key areas of focus”

According to the statement, Mr Keyamo noted that the key focus of the board include strengthening safety and security measures across all Nigerian airports, promoting sustainable practices in aviation operations, enhancing passenger experience and quality of service, and encouraging strategic partnerships with both local and international stakeholders.

“The success of FAAN is not measured merely by financial growth but by its impact on the lives of ordinary Nigerians. Our airports must become symbols of national pride—gateways that reflect our collective aspirations,” Mr Keyamo stated.

The statement noted that the minister expressed confidence that the diversity of expertise and professional backgrounds represented on the Board would significantly contribute to the Ministry’s broader vision of building a safe, efficient, and globally respected aviation industry.

In her remarks, the Managing Director/CEO of FAAN, Olubunmi Kuku, assured that the Board would prioritise institutional governance in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

She pledged collaboration with the Ministry and other stakeholders to enhance passenger experience, promising that Nigerians and visitors alike will soon witness significant improvements at the nation’s airports.

“It will be a collaborative effort,” she noted, reiterating that she looks forward to even stronger cooperation in subsequent Board meetings.

Speaking on behalf of the Board Members, Mr Ganduje, assured the Minister that the Board would diligently study and work within the provisions of the FAAN Act to avoid any overlap in responsibilities, while maintaining a strong commitment to service delivery.

“We are fully conscious of our boundaries, and we will not exhibit mediocrity by neglecting our statutory duties. We must align our operations with international standards, as Nigeria is a leading aviation player on the African continent,” Mr Ganduje said.

