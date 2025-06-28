The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, has confirmed the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Mr Morka, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday night, said that the chairman’s resignation, which was to enable him to attend to urgent and important personal matters, was with immediate effect.

PREMIUMTIMES had reported that Mr Ganduje. resigned from his position with immediate effect..

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Ganduje’s resignation letter, which he submitted earlier on Friday, was addressed to the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), through the National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru.

The former two term Kano State governor, in the letter, had expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for the opportunity to serve APC at the highest level.

Mr Morka said that the party’s Deputy National Chairman (North), Ali Dalori, had been directed to assume the position of acting national chairman, pending the meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) in December.

This, he said, was to immediately fill the vacancy created by Mr Ganduje’s resignation.

The former national chairman assumed the leadership of APC in August 2023, following the resignation of his predecessor, Abdullahi Adamu.

“Throughout his tenure, he dedicated himself to strengthening the party’s unity and cohesion, expounding its democratic ideals and enhancing the party’s electoral competitiveness.

“The confidence placed in him by the party’s NEC and national caucus meetings in February 2025 was a profound recognition and honour for his service.

“He leaves his position as national chairman with great pride in our collective achievements, including successful defections from opposition parties and legal affirmations of our party leadership’s legitimacy,” Mr Morka said.

He assured APC faithful that the party remained steadfast and unwavering in its mission to deliver transformative governance for all Nigerians, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The APC spokesperson expressed gratitude to Mr Ganduje for his invaluable contributions and distinguished record of service to the party.

He prayed for his good health and success in his future endeavours and in service to the nation and humanity.

(NAN)

