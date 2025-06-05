The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) announced a partnership with the Plateau State Government on Wednesday to upgrade Yakubu Gowon Airport in Heipang to an international cargo airport.

This initiative is part of broader efforts to enhance regional economic development across the country, the agency said.

In a statement issued by FAAN to that effect, the agency said the move was formalised through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between both parties. This, FAAN said, signifies a shared commitment to unlocking the economic potential of Plateau State through aviation-enabled commerce.

“In line with the Federal Government’s agenda to deepen regional economic growth and enhance Nigeria’s trade infrastructure, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has entered into a landmark partnership with the Plateau State Government to upgrade Yakubu Gowon Airport, Heipang, into an International Cargo Airport,” the statement noted.

It said the agreement was signed at FAAN Headquarters in Lagos, with the Managing Director/Chief Executive of FAAN, Olubunmi Kuku, representing the federal government, and Governor Caleb Mutfwang, signing on behalf of the Plateau State Government.

“Plateau State is widely recognised as a hub for agricultural production in Northern Nigeria. With this partnership, FAAN is collaborating with the state to ensure farmers and producers can access international markets directly,” the statement said.

In his remarks, Mr Mutfwang emphasised the historical significance of the Jos Airport, which has served the region since 1972, and reiterated the long-standing vision to elevate it into a global trade gateway.

He also highlighted the establishment of the Plateau Commodities and Marketing Agency to aggregate farm produce for export.

Similarly, the FAAN Boss affirmed the project’s alignment with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. She noted that one of the major hurdles in Nigeria’s export ecosystem is aggregation and quality compliance, and commended Plateau’s readiness to overcome this.

She also recognised the state’s positive economic indicators, including a surge in hospitality demand, reflecting increasing investor confidence.

“Today, we are not just signing an agreement – we are signing a declaration of economic independence for our farmers. We are not just upgrading an airport – we are upgrading dreams,” she said.

Mrs Kuku explained that when future generations look back at this moment, they will mark it as the day Plateau State began its ascent to become Nigeria’s premier food cargo hub.

Call to investors

During the signing ceremony on Wednesday, the FAAN boss extended a call to investors, noting that FAAN is actively engaging development finance institutions like the African Development Bank (AfDB) to support infrastructure development.

She urged investors to explore opportunities in tourism, logistics, and infrastructure that would connect rural producers to international markets, stating that there are ongoing plans for an Inland Dry Port to support the airport’s cargo operations.

“This transformation of Yakubu Gowon Airport represents more than an upgrade—it is a strategic step toward building a sustainable logistics and trade network for Northern Nigeria,” Mrs Kuku said.

She said the initiative ties into FAAN’s broader mission to align national infrastructure with local economic aspirations.

“Today, we show the world that FAAN is open for business, that Plateau State is ready to rise, and that Nigeria’s agricultural promise is finally taking flight,” Mrs Kuku stated, re-echoing her agency’s commitment to supporting the Plateau State Government in achieving this vision.

