In a surprise move, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has resigned from his position, effective immediately.
Mr Ganduje, a former Governor of Kano State, cited health reasons for his decision, stating that he needs to focus on his well-being.
Background
Mr Ganduje’s tenure as APC chairman has been marked by controversy and challenges. He was elected as the APC National Chairman in August 2023, amidst internal party conflicts. Prior to his election, Mr Ganduje served as the Governor of Kano State from 2015 to 2023.
Resignation and Allegations
While Mr Ganduje’s resignation letter attributes his decision to health concerns, sources familiar with the matter suggest that political tension within the party may have also played a role in his decision to step down.
Allegations of financial impropriety have also been linked to his resignation, with some party members reportedly protesting “excessive financial demands” imposed by his office.
Specifically, aspiring FCT area council candidates had complained about hefty fee requirements for receiving the party’s ticket .
Implications
Mr Ganduje’s resignation marks a significant shift in the APC’s leadership, and stakeholders are eagerly awaiting further clarification on the circumstances surrounding his departure.
The APC has yet to issue an official statement on his resignation, leaving many to speculate about the implications of this development for the party.
Controversies Surrounding Mr Ganduje’s Tenure
Mr Ganduje’s tenure as APC chairman was also marred by suspension and court battles. In April 2024, a Kano State High Court granted an ex parte order restraining Mr Ganduje from parading himself as a member of the party, following a suit filed by some party executives.
Additionally, a Federal High Court in Abuja struck out a suit seeking Ganduje’s removal as APC Chairman, filed by the APC North Central Forum.
