A farmer, Kabiru Kamba, has narrated how he rescued a newly born baby girl buried alive in his farmland in Kamba, Dandi Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Mr Kamba narrated the incident when he received a team of the state’s Technical Working Group (TWG) of the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in his residence in Kamba on Monday.

The team was led by Rafa’atu Hammani, the former Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry for Basic and Secondary Education.

Narrating the incident, Mr Kamba said he arrived at his farm on Friday and noticed an unusual ridge among regular ones.

“Out of curiosity, I flagged down some motorcyclists to help dig. While digging the ridge, we found a wrapper buried in the soil, which raised my suspicion.

“I immediately informed the police at a nearby checkpoint, who came and dug further, only to discover a baby girl, miraculously alive and crying, shrouded in a piece of textile,” he said.

Mr Kamba said that officials of the Dandi local government council handed the baby over to him upon his request, pending the conclusion of police investigations.

“I have taken the custody of the child for humanity and out of compassion. In such a situation, it is only normal to help. I was moved to care for her and requested her custody.

“I didn’t expect anything in return; it’s simply a humanitarian act, and coincidentally, my wife had just given birth, so breastfeeding the baby has not been a challenge.

“In fact, we have planned her naming ceremony for Wednesday, and I have already bought a ram and other essential requisites for the event. By Allah’s will, she will be named then,” he narrated.

On her part, his wife expressed willingness and joy in accepting the baby into their family.

“I felt perfectly fine and happy when my husband told me. I will take care of her just the way I will do to my own,” she promised.

Responding, Mr Hammani assured the rescuer that reports from the visit would be relayed to the wife of the governor, Zainab-Nasare Idris, for further action.

In his remarks, the Secretary, TWG, Nasiru Idris, said the purpose of the visit was to express heartfelt concern over the incident, offer prayers of gratitude to Almighty Allah for sparing the baby’s life and commend the heroic actions of the rescuer.

He also reaffirmed TWG’s commitment to supporting to the baby, while commending the police for swinging into action in searching and bringing the perpetrator to book.

NAN reports that the team donated several essential items, including soap, baby clothes, detergents, diapers, a baby bed, powdered milk, mosquito net and mattress, among others, to the baby.

