The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, fixed 6 October, to hear a suit by former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Allison-Madueke, challenging forfeiture of her assets to the Federal Government of Nigeria.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the forfeiture suit was brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
When the matter was called on Monday, Ms Alison-Madueke’s lawyer, Godwin Inyinbor, told the court that the case was for hearing but that they were served with two motions which they had replied to.
EFCC’s lawyer, Mofesomo Oyetibo, however, informed the court that he was appearing in the case for the first time.
Judge Mohammed Umar also hinted that the matter was coming up before him for the first time.
He, consequently, adjourned the case until 6 October for hearing.
NAN reports that in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/21/2023, which began in 2023, the applicant is praying the court to extend the time to apply for an order to set aside EFCC’s public notice for sale of her assets.
She maintained that the order for forfeiture of her assets was issued without jurisdiction, arguing that she was denied fair hearing in the proceedings leading to the forfeiture order.
The applicant, therefore, seeks orders, annulling EFCC’s public notice on the sale of her properties.
Besides, she argued that the forfeiture violated her constitutional right to fair hearing as enshrined in section 36 (1) of the 1999 Constitution, adding that she was not served with the charge, proof of evidence or summons.
In response, EFCC prayed the court to dismiss her application on the grounds that she had been properly brought before the court.
The anti-graft agency averred that the application for final forfeiture of her assets had been properly instituted and conducted following all legal requirements.
(NAN)
