Ali Dalori, the acting national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has assumed office with the promise to be transparent, inclusive and steer the activities with unity of purpose.

Mr Dalori, the APC deputy national chairman (North-east) before his appointment, made the promise on Monday in Abuja at a meeting with the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Bola Tinubu had directed Mr Dalori to oversee the affairs of the APC following last Friday’s resignation of the party’s national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Mr Ganduje, in his resignation letter submitted to the party’s NWC through its national secretary, Ajibola Basiru, said that he needed time out to attend to his health and other personal issues.

The former Kano State governor assumed leadership of the APC in August 2023.

“In accordance with the constitution of our party and the directive of President Tinubu, I have assumed the position of acting national chairman following the resignation of Ganduje.

“We are all aware of the significant contributions Ganduje made during his tenure, since his assumption of office in August 2023, he provided our party with experienced leadership, steadfast commitment and a clear sense of direction.

“On behalf of the entire APC family, I express our heartfelt gratitude to him and wish him a full recovery and strength as he focuses on his health and personal well-being.

“My appointment to this role is not a personal victory, it is a responsibility I embrace with full awareness of the challenges ahead and the expectations of millions of our members and supporters across the nation,” Mr Dalori said.

He thanked members of the party’s NWC for their continued support and loyalty, saying they were not just team members, but partners in the collective task of safeguarding the party’s unity, discipline and direction.

“This is a period for consolidation, not conflict, for maturity, not division and for vision, not personal ambition.

“We must keep our eyes on the bigger picture: delivering good governance to the Nigerian people, deepening democracy within our party structures and preparing for the future with clarity and determination.

“As we head toward 2027, we must begin now to strengthen our internal processes, reconnect with our grassroots, and re-energise our structures across all levels,” he said.

He pledged support for President Tinubu’s reform agenda, saying that the Renewed Hope Agenda was not just a campaign slogan, but a living road map that was already addressing fundamental challenges in our economy, security and national cohesion.

Mr Dalori, who hails from Borno State, urged APC members and stakeholders to stay united, saying political transitions often created uncertainty, but must not be allowed to breed disunity amongst them.

“We must avoid actions and words that divide us and focus on what binds us, our shared belief in the promise of Nigeria and the future of the APC,” he said.

He promised to share a practical road map with the party’s members to guide its work during this interim period in the coming days.

He said the road map would cover key areas such as party discipline, reconciliation, communication, member mobilisation, and broader stakeholder engagement.

“Our core leadership priorities shall be familiarised thoroughly with the APC Constitution, code of conduct, and operational guidelines.

Mr Dalori appealed to the party’s members to renew their commitment to the APC and work together with sincerity, courage, and faith in its mission.

“Let us honour the past, serve the present, and prepare for a brighter future as one united and determined APC family,” he stressed.

(NAN)

