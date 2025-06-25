The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Ondo State chapter, on Wednesday, announced the suspension of its indefinite strike.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the union had on 13 June embarked on an indefinite strike over non-implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary by the state government.

The union announced the suspension of the strike in a statement by the secretary of the state’s chapter of the union, Kehinde Alade, in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Mr Alade said that the state government has demonstrated commitment to implementing the union’s demands.

He said that the government also promised to constitute a committee to work within a reasonable timeframe to fast-track the implementation of the union’s demands by July.

“It is also resolved that the judiciary will be allowed to henceforth manage its funds on a monthly basis starting from July.

“In view of this development, JUSUN members are hereby directed to resume work with immediate effect.

“We will continue to engage with the government until the implementation of our demands in July,” he said.

