A meeting between the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, stakeholders and the leadership of the state branch of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), has held to find ways to end the indefinite strike called by the union.

JUSUN is demanding the implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary as captured in the constitution and confirmed by a Supreme Court judgment.

It also demands the immediate implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed on 20 May 2015 regarding the state government’s release of funds to the Ondo State judiciary in line with judicial financial autonomy.

A warning was issued via a 14-day strike, but the state government did not respond, forcing the workers into a full-blown strike three weeks ago.

Although an agreement had been reached between the parties, JUSUN insisted that the government must publish the agreement before the strike would be called off.

The state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kayode Ajulo,

confirmed to journalists in Akure that Mr Aiyedatiwa had met with stakeholders, and it was agreed that JUSUN should suspend the industrial action for further negotiations.

Mr Ajulo said the government was awaiting the union to suspend the strike after an agreement with the governor.

“The ongoing strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) is layered with political complexity and requires thoughtful navigation,” the attorney general said.

“JUSUN members are fully aware of the significant strides this administration has made in the justice sector. However, it is important to recognise that every administration may encounter resistance, often rooted in political undercurrents.

“That reality, however, does not diminish the progress already recorded under the current government’s watch.”

Mr Ajulo also gave details on why it has been difficult for the state government to implement the Supreme Court judgment affirming financial autonomy for the judiciary.

He said there are critical ambiguities surrounding the implementation of the judgment.

He said the Judgment obtained by some “overzealous elements,” lacks specific directives on allocation ratios and the precise distribution of funds among various judicial bodies as well as other agencies of government.

“This lack of clarity and the setting aside of some provisions of Ondo State Judiciary Fund Management (Autonomy) Law, 2021 has led the go,vernment to seek judicial interpretation through a formal appeal, a necessary step to avoid missteps and ensure lawful compliance,” Mr Ajulo said.

“What must be made clear is this: the government has neither acted in bad faith nor shown disregard for the judiciary. On the contrary, it has upheld the principles of the rule of law, opting for legal clarity rather than hasty, potentially unconstitutional action.

“This approach reflects a deeper commitment to enduring reform, institutional stability, and responsible governance, a path that ultimately benefits the entire justice system.”

The commissioner, however, said despite the ongoing legal appeal challenging the judgment, the administration remains fully conscious of the vital role judicial workers play and the necessity of resolving outstanding issues through dialogue.

He said he had already taken immediate steps to address the situation in a manner that would support the timely return of workers to their posts.

Mr Ajulo added that Mr Aiyedatiwa met with the leadership of the JUSUN to discuss this, and an agreement had been reached on a way forward to ensure that their demands are met.

He said he was optimistic that the strike would be called off.

However, the Chairperson of JUSUN, oluwafemi Afolabi, who confirmed the meeting with the state government, expressed the willingness of the union to call off the strike.

He said the strike would end “once the state government releases the necessary circular that reflects the agreement.”

