Residents of Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, have called on the Ebonyi State Government to double its efforts in the ongoing repair and water reticulation works in the state capital.

The people made the call in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abakaliki.

They said that timely completion of the repair works would help tackle the city’s perennial water scarcity.

According to them, the repair works on major water pipelines, reticulation and extension of pipelines from the Oferekpe and Ezilo regional water schemes to streets and new layouts that currently lack access, disrupted public water services for nearly three months in the Abakaliki metropolis.

The residents, reacting to the government’s announcement that work would be completed by the end of 2025, said that the three months of public water outage because of the repair had adversely affected their livelihood.

They, however, expressed confidence that the maintenance work would guarantee regular and uninterrupted water supply when completed.

A civil servant, Dan Elom, said the water problem would be over once the government completed the repair and reticulation work. He urged the Ministry of Water Resources to double its efforts.

“The government is changing the narratives in the water infrastructure by replacing old and worn-out pipes with modern water pipes in major water lines in the state.

“This is part of the ongoing efforts to guarantee an uninterrupted supply of potable water to residents,” Mr Elom said.

Another resident, Ignatius Okemini, thanked Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi for embarking on revitalising the Oferekpe water scheme abandoned by his predecessor, Dave Umahi’s administration.

Mr Okemini said the pipe reticulation would guarantee an uninterrupted water supply in the area.

“Several parts of Abakaliki metropolis and its suburbs have been without public water, which has forced residents of these areas to depend on boreholes and other unwholesome sources for their domestic water needs.

“The situation has resulted in untold hardship to many average households, who spent a huge chunk of their savings on water.

“Hence, we are calling on the state government to expedite action on the ongoing repairs on the water schemes,” Mr Okemini said.

A poultry farmer and resident of Ije Avenue, Jude Anyigor, said the water scarcity affected many businesses, especially those that depend on water. He called on the government to fix the problem, quickly.

“Water is one of the natural commodities that you cannot substitute with another, and is very essential for daily existence and business.

The greater part of the capital city has been without public water services since the ongoing repair work started.

“I am appealing to relevant authorities to quicken the work so as to restore normal water supplies,” Mr Anyigor said.

Ebonyi govt speaks

Meanwhile, the Ebonyi State Government said it was close to completing several major water schemes across the state to boost access to potable water, especially in Abakaliki and its environs.

The Commissioner for Water Resources, Chinedum Nkah, told NAN that the Abakaliki and Oferekpe water schemes were top priorities due to their potential to serve larger segments of the state.

“I have made it clear that before the end of this year, we are going to have enough water for the capital city and its environs,” Mr Nkah said.

He said that while the water schemes were operational, the key challenge remained the reticulation and extension of pipelines to streets and new layouts that currently lacked access.

He disclosed that the Ukawu water scheme in Ebonyi South was also receiving major attention, describing it as a project of critical importance to the zone.

“The Ukawu water scheme is as large as Oferekpe and has the capacity to serve the entire southern region.

“However, we are currently focused on completing Abakaliki and Oferekpe to ensure efficient delivery before expanding,” he said.

The commissioner assured the residents of Ebonyi that efforts were being intensified to ensure that pipe-borne water was accessible to all.

“Hope is very high as far as water supply is concerned,” he said.

