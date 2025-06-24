Two members of the House of Representatives have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defectors are Peter Akpanke, who represents Obanliku/Obudu/Bekwara federal constituency of Cross River State, and Paul Nnamchi, representing Enugu East/Isi-Uzo federal constituency in Enugu State.

Mr Akpanke left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while Mr Nnamchi dumped the Labour Party (LP). Both lawmakers announced their defections in separate letters addressed to the House, which the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, read during Tuesday’s plenary.

Mr Akpanke attributed his defection to the internal disputes within the PDP, while Mr Nnamchi cited the leadership crisis in the Labour Party as the reason for his exit.

House defection

Since October 2024, the APC has gained new members from various opposition parties.

On 2 October, Chris Nkwonta, representing Ukwa East/Ukwa West in Abia, left the PDP for the APC.

On 30 October, Sulaiman Abubakar from Gummi/Bukkuyum in Zamfara also joined the ruling party.

By 5 December, the APC had absorbed four LP lawmakers and another PDP member.

In February 2025, Amos Magaji from Kaduna and Garba Koko from Kebbi

States, both PDP members, joined the ruling party.

On 18 March, Jallo Mohammed and Adamu Tanko, both PDP lawmakers, also defected, attributing it to the internal crises within the party.

The trend continued with Clara Nnabuife switching from YPP to APGA on 27 March, and on 6 May, no fewer than six PDP lawmakers defected to the APC. The same day, two LP lawmakers, Obetta Chidi and Dennis Agbo, moved to the PDP.

That same period saw Victor Nwokolo representing Ika North East/Ika South federal constituency of Delta, Julius Pondi representing Burutu federal constituency and Thomas Ereyitomi, who represents Warri North/Warri South/Warri West federal constituency, move from the PDP to the APC.

Nicholas Mutu, representing Bomadi/Patani federal constituency, also joined the ruling party during that period. Ezechi Nnamdi, who represents Ndokwa/Ukwuani federal constituency, moved from PDP to APC, and Ukodhiko Jonathan left the PDP for the APC.

By May 8, three PDP lawmakers from Katsina, Abdullahi Balarabe, Abubakar Albaba Aliyu, and Yusuf Majigiri, also moved to the APC, citing internal disunity and prolonged crisis in the party.

On May 15, two Kano lawmakers, Kabiru Usman and Abdullahi Sani, dumped the NNPP for the APC.

Later in the month, Oluwole Oke from Osun and Sunday Umeha from Enugu left the PDP for the APC. On 28 May, Okolie Lawrence and Akingbaso Olanrewaju defected from the LP and PDP to the APC.

