Katsina State Governor Dikko Umaru Radda has strengthened the ‘Building Your Future’, administration’s partnership with China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

The strategic discussions took place during a high-level site meeting between Governor Radda and CCECC Managing Director, Cheng Sichang in Macao, China, where the Governor attended the 16th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum and Exhibition on CCECC’s invitation.

Governor Radda recounted major progress on the existing CCECC contract for urban renewal projects in the state, noting the successful commissioning of the 24-kilometer Eastern Bypass and the near-completion of the Kiddies to Kofar Soro road construction.

The governor also announced plans to launch two additional legacy projects in the state while finalizing compensation payments for people affected by demolition activities.

He stressed the importance of finishing the urban renewal work on time, especially before the upcoming elections.

The Governor further stated that his administration is constructing three model secondary schools for the gifted children across the senatorial districts with modern facilities.

“We seek CCECC’s assistance on technology tools to enhance these projects as part of your corporate social responsibility,” the governor said.

Regarding the critical Katsina-Kano Road project, Governor Radda announced plans to coordinate a meeting with the Federal Ministry of Works to ensure the road’s timely completion.

The Governor, however, expressed gratitude for CCECC continued partnership with Katsina State Government including the strategic hosting of the state delegation in Macao.

Earlier, the Managing Director of CCECC, Cheng Sichang recalled the corporation’s major projects in Katsina and across Nigeria since its establishment in 1979, when it began international operations in the 1980s.

The company’s achievements include constructing the Abuja-Kaduna railway and completing Katsina Stadium in 2006.

“CCECC has constructed the Daura Emirate road and sponsored 1,000 students for scholarships, including postgraduate levels. The corporation has completed and handed over the Transport University while starting urban renewal projects and commissioning one recently,” Sichang disclosed.

Sichang equally noted the corporation’s involvement in the requested Zobe water supply project and emphasized that the Eastern Bypass development represents critical infrastructure for the planned industrial park.

Prior to the site meeting with CCEEC officials, the Governor participated in the investment forum themed “Enhanced Connectivity for Win-win Corporation,” joining critical stakeholders, government officials, and industry actors from around the world.

Distinguished speakers included Tai Kin Ip, Secretary for Economy and Finance, Macao SAR Government, China; Yan Dong, Vice Minister, Ministry of Commerce, China; and Suriya Jungrungreangkit, Vice Premier and Minister of Transport, Thailand.

Other notable participants were Said Ahmed Alkali, Minister, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Nigeria; Wang Kang, Vice President, Export-Import Bank of China; Mohammed Abdul Karim Daghar, Principal Secretary, Ministry of Roads and Transport, Kenya; Islamov Bobir Farxadovich, Minister of Mining Industry and Geology, Uzbekistan; Ni Zhen, President, China Energy Engineering Group Co., Ltd; Oscar Salvador Monica Obregon, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Nicaragua; and Enver Iskurt, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, Turkey.

Following the main forum, Governor Radda joined other dignitaries to attend the launching ceremony of the Belt and Road Infrastructure Development Index (2025) and the Portuguese-speaking Countries’ Infrastructure Development Index (2025). The event featured presentations of the Report on the Belt and Road Infrastructure Development Index (2025) and the Report on Portuguese-Speaking Countries’ Infrastructure Development Index and Macao’s Achievements in Belt and Road Initiative (2025).

Governor Radda led a distinguished state delegation comprising his wife, Hajiya Fatimah Dikko Radda; Lead Consultant, Haroun Abba Gana; and Principal Private Secretary to the Governor, Hon. Abdullahi Aliyu Turaji.

CCECC, a leading subsidiary company of CRCC’s overseas business, operates in more than 110 countries and regions globally. The corporation’s business scope covers engineering contracting, design and consulting, railway operations, and domestic and foreign investment.

The participation of Katsina state delegation at this international forum promise to accelerate the state’s infrastructure development and technology.

