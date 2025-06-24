President Donald Trump has asked Israel to stop launching strikes at Iran to ensure that the truce earlier announced holds.
The president disclosed that he was unhappy with Israel for violating the truce.
In a post on X, the US President issued a stern warning to Israel, saying further attacks on Iran will be a violation of the agreement.
“DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW!”
The post came hours after both Iran and Israel exchanged limited strikes despite an earlier announcement that a ceasefire took effect by 5 a.m. on Tuesday.
He earlier told reporters that both Iran and Israel violated the ceasefire, and stated that both sides, “don’t know what they are doing.”
He made a direct call with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu and asked that Israel stop bombing Iran.
Israel targeted a radar installation north of Tehran, claiming it was in response to missile attacks launched earlier by Iran.
However, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office, no additional strikes were carried out after Mr Netanyahu held a phone call with Mr Trump.
The US President first announced the ceasefire between both countries a few hours after Iran launched an attack on American bases in Qatar and Iraq.
The attack was in retaliation for the US strike on its nuclear facilities. The country justified the attack by describing it as an act of self-defence, and a “clear and explicit” message to the White House.
However, Mr Trump said the attack was largely symbolic, and noted that the strikes were intercepted as Iran had informed it beforehand.
After Mr Trump’s announcement, both countries agreed to the ceasefire, with Israel praising the US for its support in attacking Iranian nuclear facilities.
