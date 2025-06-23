With the goal of positioning Nigeria as a blockchain innovation hub for Africa, it is forging alliances with global tech players like Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS), development bodies like the World Bank and African Development Bank, and international standard-setting organisations like the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). It is also collaborating with other African nations to harmonise blockchain standards across the continent.

In a world steadily gravitating towards decentralisation, secure identity systems, and technology-driven trust, blockchain is emerging as a defining pillar of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. In Nigeria, the quiet but deliberate force charting a national course in this space is not just found in tech startups or crypto exchanges — it is rooted in policy, people, and strategic foresight.

At the centre of this journey is NITDA, the National Information Technology Development Agency. While many people still associate blockchain narrowly with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, NITDA sees a broader opportunity. It envisions a blockchain-powered Nigeria where governance becomes more transparent, supply chains are traceable, records are tamper-proof, and digital identity is secure and accessible.

Under the leadership of Director-General Kashifu Inuwa, NITDA has positioned itself not as a bystander but as an enabler — a government agency driving responsible innovation from within. In May 2023, the approval of the National Blockchain Policy marked a major milestone.

Spearheaded by NITDA and endorsed by the Federal Executive Council, this policy sets a bold vision for a secure and innovation-driven digital economy built on blockchain foundations. This policy is not empty rhetoric. It is backed by a clear implementation roadmap that includes legal frameworks, regulatory sandboxes, strategic partnerships, and a deliberate investment in local talent.

It is about creating systems where Nigerians can trust how data is handled, how records are kept, and how transactions are processed. In short, it is about restoring trust in systems that have long been questioned. Nigeria’s challenges — from identity theft and corruption to inefficiencies in public service delivery — are not just technological problems. They are structural.

And blockchain, with its distributed and immutable architecture, offers structural solutions. In governance, it enables fraud-proof records. In agriculture, it enables food traceability from farm to table. In education, it provides verifiable digital credentials that can be recognised across borders. In finance, it opens access to decentralised financial tools that serve the unbanked.

NITDA is fully aware that blockchain is not a futuristic buzzword. It is a present-day tool that Nigeria must adopt with urgency and purpose. A core strength of NITDA’s strategy lies in how it balances innovation with regulation. It is not smothering creativity with obsolete rules. Instead, it is working with agencies like the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Nigeria Data Protection Commission to establish a cohesive regulatory ecosystem.

Through the use of regulatory sandboxes, innovators and developers are allowed to test blockchain solutions in controlled environments, ensuring they are secure, compliant, and scalable. For any digital revolution to succeed, the people must come first. NITDA understands this, which is why it has placed capacity-building at the heart of its blockchain agenda.

Through bootcamps, hackathons, scholarships, and strategic collaborations with groups like Stakeholders in Blockchain Association of Nigeria (SiBAN) and the Blockchain Nigeria User Group, it is training developers, educating regulators and lawyers, and raising public awareness on how blockchain works and why it matters.

The Agency’s Digital States Initiative and the NDPR Academy are helping democratise access to blockchain education, especially for young people and underserved communities who stand to gain the most from digital inclusion. NITDA’s work also reaches beyond local borders.

With the goal of positioning Nigeria as a blockchain innovation hub for Africa, it is forging alliances with global tech players like Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS), development bodies like the World Bank and African Development Bank, and international standard-setting organisations like the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). It is also collaborating with other African nations to harmonise blockchain standards across the continent.

These partnerships are not just symbolic. They are pipelines for investment, research, and knowledge exchange. Blockchain in Nigeria is no longer the exclusive domain of cryptocurrency enthusiasts. It is being redefined as a tool for inclusive national development, and NITDA is making sure it rests on solid regulatory, technological and educational foundations.

Through its blockchain policy, its people-centred approach to innovation, and its cooperative stance toward regulation, NITDA is helping to build a future where Nigerians can trust public systems, control their digital identities, and innovate without fear of policy uncertainty.

In the end, blockchain is more than a technology. It is a philosophy rooted in accountability, transparency, and empowerment. And with NITDA steering the course, Nigeria is no longer watching the global blockchain race from the sidelines — it is charting a path of its own.

Fatimah Yusuf Usman writes from Abuja. She can be reached via: [email protected].

