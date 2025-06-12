The Cross River House of Assembly has suspended Theresa Ushie, the chairperson of Bekwarra Local Government Council in the state, for three months over allegations of misconduct and corrupt practices.

The house decided on the matter after considering a resolution passed by the Bekwarra Local Government Legislative Council on Tuesday.

The assembly also set up a committee to investigate the allegations against the chairperson.

The councillors attempted to impeach the chairperson three months ago, citing allegations of corruption, misconduct, and abuse of power.

Speaking during debate on the matter, the Speaker of the Cross River assembly, Elvert Ayambem, said the suspension was in accordance with Section 14(3) of the Cross River Local Government Laws, 2025.

Mr Ayambem said the Vice Chairperson of the Bekwarra local council, Egbung Odama, would run the council affairs in acting capacity.

He urged the panel to be fair and thorough in investigating the allegations against the chairperson.

The suspended chairperson, Mrs Ushie, declined comment on the matter when a PREMIUM TIMES reporter contacted her on Thursday, 12 June.

(NAN)

