The federal government has commenced the payment of N44,000 minimum wage arrears to former members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).
The commencement of the payment fulfils an earlier promise tied to the recent upward review of corps members’ monthly allowance from N33,000 to N77,000.
The payment applies to those who completed their service before the new allowance took effect earlier this year.
Former corps members have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm receipt of the payment, expressing their gratitude and relief.
One user, @Kingpin_black1, posted: ”Thank you NYSC. Thank you President Tinubu. Nigeria will be great again.”
Another user @pharmacist_shezzy shared: ”44k don land. NYSC no carry last. God bless Nigeria 🇳🇬.”
Similarly, @ifeoluwa_X wrote: ”Just got my alert. I almost deleted my NYSC account. Thank you FG.”
The payment, widely seen as a fulfilment of the government’s earlier pledge, has sparked excitement online, with many praising the move as a sign of renewed trust and accountability.
