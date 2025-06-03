The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied a media report saying the National Assembly members would be granted automatic tickets in the 2027 election.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja that the report was fake as the party never took such a decision.

Mr Morka did not, however, say if the party will consider the matter in the future.

“The attention of the APC has been drawn to a purported breaking news report tagged “APC Grants Automatic Tickets to All National Assembly Members” in viral circulation.

“The report is fake news and should be disregarded in its entirety as it did not emanate from our great party.

“We urge all party members and the general public to disregard the report as fake and of mischievous origin,” the APC spokesperson said.

Following recent defections from the opposition parties, APC now has 68 members in the 109-member Senate and about 190 in the 360-member House of Representatives.

Tinubu’s adoption

About two weeks ago, the APC leadership, the party’s 22 governors and federal legislators adopted President Bola Tinubu as its sole candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

The president was endorsed at the party’s national summit at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

At the forum, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, moved a motion for the president’s endorsement, which the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, seconded.

They were joined by their deputies, Barau Jibrin and Ben Kalu.

“I hereby move, and let it be moved, that not only should President Bola Ahmed Tinubu be the sole presidential candidate of the APC in 2027, but he should also be the unanimous choice of the Nigerian people,”

Mr Akpabio said, noting that the president has set Nigeria on the path of growth.

While presenting the 2025 budget to a joint session of the 10th National Assembly in December last year,

President Tinubu jokingly said the lawmakers had been re-elected.

While concluding the presentation, the lawmakers cautioned the president that he had addressed the 10th Assembly and not the 11th Assembly, as he erroneously said.

Upon hearing the caution, President Tinubu asked, “10? I wrote 11.”

Following this, there was an uproar in the House chamber where the joint session was held, prompting the president to say, “Which means you are re-elected.”

When the lawmakers heard President Tinubu’s remark, they broke into a song, saying, “On your mandate we shall stand, Bola.”

