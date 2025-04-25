Governor Dauda Lawal has reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring the security and welfare of all National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members deployed to Zamfara state.

The governor made the declaration on Friday in Gusau, the state capital, whilst opening the orientation for the 2025 Batch ‘A’ stream I, comprising approximately 550 corps members.

Mr Lawal, who was ably represented at the event by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada, has directed an upward increment of 100% to corps members’ allowances and pledged to pay special allowances to corps medical students serving in the state.

“In line with our commitment in that direction, I have directed the resumption of payment for state allowances to all corps members in the state,” Governor Lawal stated.

“I have also directed a 100% upward increase of the current allowances. Furthermore, corps medical personnel will receive special allowances with immediate effect,” the governor added.

He further urged the corps members to respect and learn from the rich history, culture and tradition of the good people of Zamfara, whilst assuring them of adequate security and warm hospitality throughout their year of service in the state.

“I wish to reiterate that we will pay full attention to your security and welfare. We will give you all the necessary support to carry out your duties and will provide all the necessary needs to make your stay here a memorable one,” the Governor assured.

Earlier, the NYSC’s State Coordinator, Mr Mohammad Ahmad, expressed their deepest appreciation to Governor Lawal for his consistent support of the camp, particularly for the provision of additional facilities and approval for the payment of state allowances to corps members.

