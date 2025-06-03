Lebanon is looking to enhance its bilateral relations with Iran at the state level, President Joseph Aoun told visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Araghchi during a meeting on Tuesday.

According to the National News Agency, Mr Aoun emphasised that rebuilding the destruction caused by Israel on Lebanon is a national priority, pursued in cooperation with friendly and allied nations and in accordance with Lebanese law.

He reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to dialogue both internally and with other countries as a path to resolving disputes peacefully.

“Many nations in our region, from Iran to the Gulf and Lebanon, have endured the devastating effects of war.

“Dialogue, not violence, is the way forward,” Mr Aoun said.

The president also expressed hope that ongoing US-Iran talks would reach a positive outcome.

“The Iranian people deserve to live in peace and prosperity, and a constructive resolution will reflect positively on the region as a whole.”

Mr Aoun endorsed Mr Araghchi’s remarks that international relations must be based on “transparency, goodwill, mutual respect, and non-interference in domestic affairs.”

For his part, Mr Araghchi expressed Iran’s commitment to deepening Lebanese-Iranian relations based on shared interests and mutual respect.

He affirmed Iran’s support for Lebanon’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and praised Lebanese diplomatic efforts to end Israeli occupation.

“Our support for Lebanon is rooted in our good bilateral relations and Iran’s consistent policy of non-intervention in domestic politics,’’ Mr Araghchi said.

He voiced support for national dialogue in Lebanon, hoping it would lead to consensus and progress without foreign interference.

Mr Araghchi also expressed Iran’s willingness to enhance economic and trade ties, noting that Iranian companies are prepared to contribute to Lebanon’s reconstruction through cooperation with the Lebanese government.

(Xinhua/NAN)

