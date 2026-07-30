Team Nigeria enjoyed another encouraging session on the athletics track at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Thursday, with world record holder Tobi Amusan producing a stunning performance while the country’s 400m team strengthened its medal hopes.

Amusan underlined her status as the athlete to beat in the women’s 100m hurdles, storming to victory in her opening heat in a wind-assisted 12.19 seconds.

Although the time will not count as an official record due to the +3.8 m/s tailwind, it is the fastest performance ever recorded in a Commonwealth Games women’s 100m hurdles race.

The Nigerian eased comfortably into the final ahead of South Africa’s Marione Fourie, who finished second in 12.50s, while Jamaica’s Kerrica Hill placed third in 12.69s.

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Attention then shifted to the men’s 400m, where Nigeria confirmed two finalists.

Edidiong Udo continued his remarkable debut international campaign by qualifying for the final after clocking 45.53 seconds in his semifinal. Running from lane eight, Udo initially crossed the finish line in third place but was promoted to second following the disqualification of Jamaica’s Antonio Watson.

The result means Udo joins Samuel Ogazi in the final, giving Nigeria two strong contenders for a medal in one of the Games’ most competitive events. Ogazi had qualified earlier after another impressive run that reinforced his status as one of the favourites.

There was also success in the women’s 400m, with Ella Onojuvwevwo producing a composed display to win her semifinal in 51.47 seconds. The Nigerian pulled away from the field in the closing metres to finish ahead of Wales’ Charlotte Henrich (52.13s) and Jamara Patterson (52.92s), booking her place in the final.

However, it was the end of the road for Nigeria’s other two representatives in the event.

Veteran quarter-miler Patience Okon-George finished fifth in the opening semifinal in 53.21 seconds, while Esther Elo Joseph crossed the line sixth in 53.26 seconds, with both missing out on qualification.

Nigeria arrived in Thursday’s programme as the highest-ranked African nation on the medals table after Goodness Nwachukwu’s world-record gold medal in the women’s F42-44/F61-64 discus helped lift the country’s tally to seven gold medals.

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