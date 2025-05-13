Oando Plc, the Indigenous firm that acquired Nigeria Agip Oil Company, has recorded four operational oil spills since October 2024.

The firm disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria by its spokesperson, Alero Balogun, general manager, Human Resources & Business Support, Oando Group, on Tuesday.

The company also confirmed the conclusion of repair works on pipelines that caused the oil spill incidents along the NNPC Exploration and Production Ltd/Oando pipeline in Bayelsa State.

The statement follows a 3 May oil spill incident reported around Oando’s Ogboinbiri flow station in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area swamps, which feeds crude to the oil firm’s export terminal at Brass in Bayelsa.

Mrs Balogun said the company had concluded repairs to the ruptured pipelines and was currently replacing dilapidated sections of the pipeline.

“Oando Plc announces the successful completion of repairs to its pipeline following oil spill incidents along the NEPL/Oando pipeline, which affected the Ogboinbiri Community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.

“Between October 2024 to date, four operational spills occurred. Upon identification of each incident, we swiftly activated emergency response protocols in line with company policy, including the immediate shut-in of the affected wells and cessation of crude oil delivery through the pipeline.

“Simultaneously, we deployed containment materials to prevent further spread of the oil and promptly initiated recovery efforts.

“In accordance with regulatory requirements, Joint Investigation Visits were conducted with all relevant stakeholders, including representatives from Government regulatory agencies and the Ogboinbiri community.

“We are pleased to report that the repairs of the affected sections of the pipeline have been completed. To further mitigate the risk of future incidents, we are implementing a sectional replacement of the pipeline.

“Oando remains fully committed to its host communities and is working diligently to ensure that its operations support the long-term environmental sustainability of the region,” Mrs Balogun said.

Environmental pollution has remained one of the dominant issues in Nigeria’s Niger Delta region.

