The former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, is set to launch his much-anticipated autobiography, titled Being True to Myself, on Tuesday, 13 May, in Abuja.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja, the Chairman of the Sule Lamido Book Launch Committee, Mustapha Khabeeb, described the event as a landmark occasion that would “unbundle the real story of Nigeria’s political trajectory.”

“This is from the tail end of the Second Republic, through the military era, to the birth and unfolding of the Fourth Republic,” he said.

According to Mr Khabeeb, Mr Lamido’s autobiography offers a rare insider account of the dramatic twists, betrayals, and power struggles that have shaped Nigeria’s democratic journey.

“It is not just a personal narrative but a political compendium capturing the soul of Nigeria’s governance and democratic history,” he added.

He explained that the memoir explored Mr Lamido’s evolution as a radical political actor, public servant, and elder statesman.

“It places particular focus on his involvement in major national developments, including his role in the June 12 movement, the formation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and his tenure as Foreign Affairs Minister under President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Obasanjo, who wrote the foreword to the book, is expected to attend the launch as Special Guest of Honour.”

Mr Khabeeb also highlighted Mr Lamido’s commitment to political ideals, noting his transformative leadership during two terms as governor of Jigawa State, in spite of facing strong opposition and protracted legal battles.

“He was tried alongside his sons for seven years on trumped-up charges and was ultimately vindicated. That’s a story worth telling.

“With its candid reflections, bold truths, and historical revelations, ‘Being True to Myself’ is poised to resonate with historians, political scientists, and Nigerians who yearn for principled leadership and a deeper understanding of the country’s past,” he added.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

