The detection of PDP members to the APC has continued dominating headlines, with papers reporting the former’s attempt to seek redress in court.

The Matrix reported, “Defections: PDP Moves To Sue Okowa, Oborevwori, Others.”

According to the Independent, “PDP Vows To Reclaim Mandates From Gov. Oborewori, Others.”

“Defections: PDP goes to court, says APC’ll soon implode,” Vanguard reported.

Meanwhile, the Nation headline read, “Okowa: Atiku’s 2023 bid for president insensitive.”

“PDP’s Destruction, Threat to Democracy – Sule Lamido,” Leadership wrote.

“2027: Atiku will soon leave PDP -Okowa,” according to Daily Monitor.

Liberty wrote, “Over half of Tinubu’s ministers have no business with governance.”

“We’re seeing a historic political tsunami in Nigeria — Tinubu,” Amebo newspaper reported.

Daily Trust reported, “Okowa’s choice as running mate cost Atiku 2023 presidency – Moro.”

“PDP NWC, govs meet next week to avert defections,” according to Punch.

Other headlines are: “Nigeria in deficit of 300,000 doctors— FG,” Tribune reported.

“Okowa’s choice as running mate cost Atiku 2023 presidency – Moro,” according to Daily Times.

“9mobile at crossroads seeks $3b P6 lifeline as 10.3m subscribers port,” The Guardian wrote.

“Ogun Govt Budgets Over N90bn For Agriculture In Five Years Amidst Food Insecurity,” Platform Times reported.

“Ondo to immunise 1.2m children in five days,” The Hope wrote.

“Nigeria loses N118bn to gas flaring in 2 months,” according to Blueprint.

“Over 200 Senior Staff fired in major restructuring at NNPC,” Salient Times reported.

We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.

