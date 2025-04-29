The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested a couple and six others who allegedly specialised in car theft in the territory.

The Police Spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, disclosed this on her X handle on Tuesday.

She said the suspects were nabbed in separate operations across Abuja and beyond during which three stolen vehicles were also recovered.

“The FCT Police Command has arrested eight suspects and recovered three stolen vehicles in separate operations across Abuja and beyond. Among those arrested are a husband-and-wife duo, the wife confessed to purchasing master keys from an online marketplace (Jumia) to facilitate their car theft operations,” she said.

Ms Adeh said the police also arrested five men suspected to have stolen a Mercedes-Benz car from their employer in Lagos.

According to her all the suspects are currently in custody and would be charged to court soon.

“Also apprehended were a five-man syndicate who stole a Mercedes-Benz from their employer in Lagos, and a lone suspect who absconded with a vehicle he was assigned to deliver to Abuja. All suspects are currently in custody and will be charged to court.,” she said.

She did not, however, provide details on the arrested suspects such as their names and time of arrest.

The spokesperson said the FCT Police commissioner, Ajao Adewale, urged residents “to install tracking devices in their vehicles, park in secure locations, and verify vehicle ownership before making purchases.”

Trends of car theft in the FCT

A comprehensive report by the command on the rate of crimes in the FCT last year, indicated that a total of 1,426 crime cases were reported.

Aside from kidnapping, armed robbery, and ‘One-Chance’ criminal activities, the command between January and December 2024, recorded 127 cases of car theft.

The report further said 64 suspects were arrested, 21 charged, and 11 were convicted.

However, earlier this year, the Force said it recovered 19 vehicles stolen between January and February.

It said the vehicles were also stolen from various locations within the FCT and were found in different states, including Plateau, Niger, and Kaduna.

During his inaugural speech last month, Mr Adewale vowed that he would not tolerate criminality in the FCT.

“I am acutely aware of the security challenges facing the FCT and the foundational work laid by my predecessors to maintain relative peace,” he stated.

