The police in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east, say they have arrested a notorious member of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the state.

In a statement on Tuesday, Tochukwu Ikenga, the police spokesperson, said the suspect, Ewulu Chikwo, was arrested in Ukpor on Sunday.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the suspect was arrested when police operatives raided and dismantled their criminal camp.

The spokesperson said the operation followed receipt of a tip-off about their activities on Friday.

He said the 35-year-old arrested suspect hails from Osumoghu, Isieke Village in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state, which has witnessed increased attacks in recent years.

“The suspect and his gang members were allegedly planning to enforce an illegal sit-at-home in the area the following Monday,” Mr Ikenga said.

“During the interrogation of the suspect, he confessed to being a member of the Proscribed IPOB and also among the armed criminals that attacked the Ukpor Divisional Police Headquarters in the year 2022 where a policewoman, Inspector Stella Maris was gruesomely murdered.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The police spokesperson said a joint security team has now begun intensified patrols in the area in response to the crackdown.

He said the state police command has appealed for useful information from residents to aid efforts to track down other fleeing suspects.

Worsening insecurity

Like other states in Nigeria’s South-east, security has deteriorated in Anambra State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

Several people, including government officials and security operatives, have been killed in some deadly attacks by hoodlums terrorising residents of the state.

The Nigerian government has accused IPOB of being behind the deadly attacks in the South-east and South-south Nigeria.

But the group has repeatedly denied its involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is a group leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

