President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Remo Stars Football Club on winning their first-ever Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title, praising their resilience and perseverance in the pursuit of success.
In a statement issued on Monday, 28 April, by Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr Tinubu noted that the team had shown “courage in pursuing success despite three previous near-misses in the race for the league title.”
He expressed hope that their example would “inspire other Nigerian clubs to pursue their dreams continuously with tenacity and optimism.”
The President’s remarks came after Remo Stars secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over Niger Tornadoes at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, with Olamilekan Adedayo scoring the decisive goal in the 84th minute.
The win sparked jubilant celebrations among fans and confirmed Remo Stars as NPFL champions, topping the table with 68 points and three matches to spare.
President Tinubu also commended the club’s owner and chairman, Kunle Soname, for his contributions to Nigerian football, noting that “his investment in grassroots football—exemplified by the construction of a befitting stadium in Ikenne—has provided a vital foundation for the growth of sports in Nigeria.”
With their title win, Remo Stars will represent Nigeria in the CAF Champions League.
Mr Tinubu urged the team “to deploy the same undaunting spirit” as they prepare to compete on the continental stage.
The President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to promoting sports development across the country, emphasising its role in national unity and youth empowerment.
Remo Stars’ championship triumph caps a season defined by resilience, tactical strength, and relentless pursuit of excellence — marking a historic milestone in Nigerian football.
