Joyce Akpata is the Head of Policy and Advocacy at Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN).

From starting out as a legal practitioner to rising through leadership ranks in both the corporate and development sectors, Mrs Akpata’s journey has been defined by a deep commitment to service, systems change, and empowering others, especially women.

In this exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Mrs Akpata shares her leadership story, the challenges she’s faced in male-dominated spaces, and why she believes true empowerment comes from competence, confidence, and the courage to stand out on merit.

PT: Can you tell us about your professional journey and how you became a CEO?

Mrs Akpata: My professional journey has been driven by a passion for leadership, service, and creating meaningful impact. I started out as a legal practitioner, but very early in my career, I realised that my interests went beyond the legal profession. I was drawn to roles where I could influence systems, policies, and communities more directly.

This led me into management and leadership positions, including serving as the Director-General of the Nigerian American Chamber of Commerce, where I worked to strengthen bilateral trade relations and promote economic development. That experience taught me a lot about strategic leadership, stakeholder management, and building sustainable partnerships.

Today, I serve as the Head of Policy and Advocacy at GAIN Nigeria, the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition. In this role, I focus on driving nutrition policy reforms, building coalitions, and working with government and development partners to create better food systems and improve health outcomes. It’s a position that aligns perfectly with my passion for advocacy and systemic change.

Alongside my professional work, I have also been deeply involved with Lions Clubs International, a service organisation that has allowed me to expand my leadership skills while giving back to the community. Rising through different leadership positions within Lions has reinforced my belief that leadership is about service, collaboration, and empowering others to grow. For me, leadership has never just been about titles — it’s about inspiring people, building institutions, and leaving a lasting positive impact wherever you serve.

PT: In your opinion, how do women leaders inspire and empower others around them, especially other women?

Mrs Akpata: As a female leader, I think that true leadership is more than just titles; it is about impact, influence, and lifting others as we ascend. For me, inspiring and empowering people, particularly women, entails creating environments in which voices are heard, ambitions are nurtured, and barriers are broken.

PT: What do you think is unique about women in leadership roles compared to men?

Mrs Akpata: One significant difference is that female leaders tend to use a transformational leadership style that prioritises mentorship, consensus-building, and long-term impact. They are more inclined to invest in people, making teams feel heard, respected, and encouraged to make meaningful contributions.

More so, many women in leadership roles navigate systemic barriers and gender biases, which often makes them more resilient and adaptive problem-solvers. They bring lived experiences that help shape policies and strategies that are more inclusive, particularly in areas that affect women and marginalised communities.

In the context of food systems and nutrition where I work, women leaders are uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between policy and grassroots realities, ensuring that solutions are practical, equitable, and sustainable.

PT: What challenges did you face as a woman in your industry, and how did you overcome them?

Mrs Akpata: I have encountered challenges rooted in deeply ingrained gender biases, particularly in spaces where male superiority and ego dominate decision-making.

In some instances, I’ve had to navigate environments where women’s expertise is questioned more readily and where male voices carry more weight. One of the biggest challenges has been earning respect and being heard in rooms where male colleagues, intentionally or not, assume authority by default.

At times, I’ve experienced situations where my contributions were overlooked—only to be acknowledged when repeated by a male counterpart.

To overcome this, I’ve had to be strategic and intentional in how I assert myself. I learnt to own my expertise with confidence, ensuring that my voice is not just present but impactful.

I also found that building alliances with both men and women who value inclusivity is crucial in breaking down barriers. Rather than confronting ego with ego, I focus on demonstrating value through results—letting competence and leadership speak louder than gendered assumptions.

PT: Can you share one of the most rewarding moments in your career that solidified your passion for leadership?

Mrs Akpata: One of the most rewarding moments in my career was leading an organisational change process where I was the only woman in the room. There were moments of resistance—unspoken doubts, subtle dismissals—but I stayed focused, delivered results, and, in the end, even the sceptics had to acknowledge my leadership.

That experience reinforced my passion for breaking barriers and creating spaces where more women can step into leadership with confidence, not hesitation. We belong in these rooms, and our impact speaks for itself.

PT: What advice would you give to young Nigerian women aspiring to become leaders in their fields?

Mrs Akpata: Mentorship and sponsorship are a MUST. I have benefitted immensely from these, and as a way of paying it forward, I make it a point to support and uplift other women, creating spaces where female professionals can thrive without having to constantly prove themselves.

PT: How do you balance the demands of being a CEO with other aspects of your personal life?

Mrs Akpata: Balancing work and personal life has been a journey of intentional prioritisation and setting clear boundaries. I’ve found that having a structured schedule helps me manage my professional responsibilities, personal interests, and volunteer work effectively.

For instance, I am a member of Lions International and involved in other volunteering endeavours, so I dedicate specific time slots to such commitments, ensuring they don’t interfere with my core work obligations.

Setting limits has also been crucial—I’ve learnt to recognise when to say no to avoid burnout. When I took on a demanding role that required frequent travel, I consciously reduced other non-work-related trips to maintain quality time with my family.

Delegation has been another key factor; I’ve come to appreciate the power of teamwork and the value of a strong support system.

Above all, I prioritise self-care. I’ve realised that I can’t pour from an empty cup, so I make time for my physical and mental well-being. Finding balance isn’t always easy, but being intentional about my time and energy ensures I can show up fully for all the roles I play.

PT: This year’s theme for International Women’s Day is “Accelerate Action.” What does this theme mean to you and how does it reflect your leadership approach?

Mrs Akpata: To me, “Accelerate Action” is a call for women to take charge of their growth by equipping themselves with the right skills and competencies to not only deliver on tasks but also seize opportunities when they arise.

It’s about moving beyond tokenism—owning our expertise, refining our craft, and positioning ourselves as undeniable contributors in any space we occupy. True empowerment comes from competence, confidence, and the courage to stand out on merit.

This interview was conducted in partnership with Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ), a Nigerian non-profit organisation committed to advancing and empowering women in leadership. Mrs Akpata is also a member of WIMBIZ.

