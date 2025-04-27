The Nigerian Army Team has emerged the overall winner of the Armed Forces of Nigeria International Service Archery Competition, with 20 medals comprising 14 gold, three silver and three bronze medals.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the competition, which began on Wednesday and concluded on Saturday in Abuja, had the three services – Army, Navy and Air Force – compete in both men and women categories.

While the Nigerian Navy came second with 14 medals, comprising one gold, six silver and seven bronze, the Nigerian Air Force came third with six Silver and seven bronze medals.

Archery is a bow-and-arrow sport in which players shoot a bow and arrow at a target. The target often consists of ten concentric circles, and points are awarded based on which circle the bow lands in.

In his remarks, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, said the timing of the competition was not only apt but key to solving the various security challenges facing the country.

The CDS was represented by the Chief of Defence Policy and Plans, Sayo Olatunde.

Mr Musa said it was mandatory that the men and women of the Nigerian military keep fit physically, mentally, and emotionally to cope with the nation’s enormous demands and challenges.

According to him, even more important is the fact that an event of this nature is being organised to improve marksmanship, inculcate core values of integrity, precision, intensity, innovation and excellence.

“Over the past few days, we have not only witnessed the exceptional talent and precision of our outstanding competitors but also the camaraderie and sportsmanship that reflect the core values upheld by our armed forces.

“Archery extends beyond a mere sport, it embodies a discipline that necessitates concentration, perseverance, and fortitude.

“With each archer’s coming at the firing line, they engage not only in targeting a mark but also in embodying the fundamental values esteemed in our military service, that is accuracy, resolve, and an unwavering quest for advancement.

“These principles resonate in both the realm of athletics and the everyday responsibilities we uphold as protectors of our nation,” he said.

The CDS commended the participants for showcasing extraordinary ability in either successfully hitting the bull’s eye or endeavouring to surpass their previous records.

According to him, it is crucial to recognise that the true significance of this competition transcends the accolades garnered but lies in the collective experiences they embrace and the bonds of camaraderie cultivated throughout the journey.

“Let me once more congratulate officers, soldiers and civilian staff of the Armed Forces of Nigeria not forgetting every other individual for putting up this auspicious event.

“Your unwavering dedication, relentless effort, and commitment to excellence have been vital in bringing this competition to fruition.

“It is your collective endeavours that showcase the strength and unity of our Armed Forces and for this, we are deeply grateful,” he added.

The Director of Sports, Defence Headquarters, Nanjul Kumzhi, said the championship highlighted the archers’ exceptional skills and accuracy and the profound sense of camaraderie and sportsmanship that epitomises the armed forces.

He said the competition had about 60 participants from the army, navy and air force.

He added that the purpose was to select the team that would feature in the forthcoming Archery Championship both within and outside the country.

(NAN)

