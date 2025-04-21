The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) has congratulated Femi Soneye, the chief corporate communications officer at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), for emerging Nigeria’s Spokesperson of the Year 2025.

At an event in Abuja on 17 April, Mr Soneye outperformed the spokespersons of Shell Petroleum, Igo Weli; the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi; Sifax Group, Olumuyiwa Akande; and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Osagie Edward, to clinch the award.

Before being nominated for the overall prize, the NNPC spokesperson had prevailed as the Spokesperson of the Year in the oil and gas category where he defeated the spokespersons of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Chinedu Ukadike, and Shell Petroleum, Igo Weli.

In a release on Sunday, 20 April, GOCOP President Maureen Chigbo commended Mr Soneye’s exceptional achievement, describing it as a testament to his professionalism and dedication to impactful communication.

The release signed by Remmy Nweke, publicity secretary of GOCOP, quoted Ms Chigbo as describing Mr Soneye’s triumph as a shining affirmation of the NNPC spokesperson’s commitment to transparency, professionalism, and effectiveness in strategic communication of his company’s policies to its various publics in Nigeria’s vital oil and gas sector.

Ms Chigbo said Mr. Soneye’s leadership in corporate communication at NNPC Ltd has set a new standard for public communication in the industry, and his emergence as the recipient of the award a reflection of his exceptional skill and integrity.

“The GOCOP President is particularly happy, that Mr. Soneye is a good ambassador of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) where he was a member before his appointment as the chief communications officer of the NNPCL,” the statement said.

Mr. Soneye’s achievement, she said, is a badge of honour not just for him, but for the entire GOCOP family.

“On behalf of GOCOP’s 120 members, Ms. Chigbo congratulated Mr. Soneye and urged him to continue to lift the image of the national oil company to greater heights, Ms Chigbo said.

“GOCOP commended Mr. Soneye for his outstanding contribution to corporate communication in Nigeria and celebrates his well-deserved recognition.

“We are proud to have you as a member, and we pray God to grant you many more blessings of good health of mind and body to continue to excel in your job and service to the nation.”

