At least six civilians were killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine over a 24-hour period, Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday.

One man was killed in the southern region of Zaporizhzhya, according to regional governor Ivan Fedorov.

Another man died in the city of Pokrovsk, in the neighbouring Donetsk region, just a few kilometres from the front line.

Earlier reports said four people were killed in the eastern region of Kharkiv.

In total, around 17 people were reported injured in the attacks.

Meanwhile, the Russian military claimed it had downed 115 Ukrainian drones, including 109 over the western border region of Kursk.

Local authorities in Kursk said that about two dozen residential buildings were damaged in the Ukrainian strikes.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

An 85-year-old woman was killed and nine others were injured, according to Russian news agency TASS.

(dpa/NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

