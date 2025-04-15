At least six civilians were killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine over a 24-hour period, Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday.
One man was killed in the southern region of Zaporizhzhya, according to regional governor Ivan Fedorov.
Another man died in the city of Pokrovsk, in the neighbouring Donetsk region, just a few kilometres from the front line.
Earlier reports said four people were killed in the eastern region of Kharkiv.
In total, around 17 people were reported injured in the attacks.
Meanwhile, the Russian military claimed it had downed 115 Ukrainian drones, including 109 over the western border region of Kursk.
Local authorities in Kursk said that about two dozen residential buildings were damaged in the Ukrainian strikes.
An 85-year-old woman was killed and nine others were injured, according to Russian news agency TASS.
(dpa/NAN)
