Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to economic expansion, particularly through the Ministry of Tourism’s infrastructural development at the KAP Film Village and Resort in Igbojaye.

The governor made these statements on Saturday at the Kunle Afolayan Productions’ Film Village and Resort commissioning.

In his speech, the governor vividly illustrated the project’s potential, inspiring hope for a brighter future.

He said, “This KAP Film Village is a testament that we are achieving the vision. This project represents a big win for Oyo State.”

He celebrated Mr Afolayon, the principal initiator of the film village and welcomed other investors to Oyo State, stating that the state is open to investments, even by non-indigenes:

Mr Makinde instructed the Itesiwaju Local Government to immediately rehabilitate the Okaka-Igbojaye Road to facilitate access to the film village.

Furthermore, he related his plans to construct a solar mini-grid and extend a dedicated electricity line from Okaka to the film village, ensuring a steady power supply by December.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Culture minister too

The event held on Saturday also had the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, who seized the opportunity to highlight the government’s dedication to supporting the creative industry.

Minister Musawa praised the project as a significant step for the creative sector, aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s vision.

She highlighted the government’s commitment to fostering collaboration, noting the establishment of a stand-alone ministry specifically for the creative industry.

The minister highlighted the government’s commitment to fostering collaboration, noting, “This is the first time, as you may know, that a stand-alone ministry has been established specifically to cater to the creative industry.

“Everyone knows that when you travel around the world, one of the first things people associate with Nigeria is our music and arts. Everywhere you go, it’s about Burna Boy, Wizkid, and the incredible work Honourable Shina Peller has done personally and professionally,” she added.

She also commended Kunle Afolayan for independently spearheading the project and emphasised the purpose of her visit, which is to identify ways the ministry can collaborate with KAP.

“That’s why it was important and genuinely essential for me, as a minister, to come and explore how we can partner with you. You’ve already done the work; now it’s time for the government to see how we can support it,” she said.

Remarks

Mr Afolayan thanked the government and community for their support, describing the film village as a personal and communal legacy.

“I’m a bit overwhelmed. This project has been over three years in the making since 2021. And you can see what we’ve been able to do. We could have used the funds for something else. I could have been living the big boy life, buying a Rolls-Royce or Bentley. But I wouldn’t have peace of mind,” he said.

“Doing this gives me peace because I’m not doing it alone. I’m doing it for posterity. I’m doing it so that the name of this community, my name, and my mother’s name will be remembered. If my children choose to key into it, great, but even if they don’t, I’ve established something in my name that will stand forever.”

The event attracted notable figures, including Osun State Deputy Governor Prince Kola Adewusi, Chairperson/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa, and Executive Director of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) Shaibu Husseini.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

