Nottingham Forest achieved a milestone on Monday night, claiming their sixth consecutive Premier League victory for the first time in over 50 years by defeating Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 at Molineux.

The historic night was even sweeter for Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi, who netted his first goal of the season, ending a long wait to make his mark in the campaign.

Historic run

Monday’s win marks any team’s longest Premier League winning streak this season.

According to Opta stats:

“6 – Nottingham Forest have won six consecutive Premier League games, the longest winning run (across all teams) in the competition this season. Meanwhile, it’s the first time Forest have won six successive top-flight matches in a single campaign since 1966-67. Momentum.”

Forest’s victory also propelled them to joint-second in the league standings, level on points with Arsenal and just six points behind leaders Liverpool.

Awoniyi breaks the deadlock

Awoniyi has featured in most of Forest’s games this season, making 15 appearances but spending much of his time as a substitute.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Despite limited opportunities, the Nigerian forward finally broke his goal drought in the match against Wolves.

His late goal sealed Forest’s emphatic victory, following earlier strikes from Morgan Gibbs-White and Chris Wood.

Reflecting on Awoniyi’s contribution, Forest fans are optimistic about what lies ahead.

Last season, the striker scored six goals and provided three assists in 20 appearances, and many believe he has the potential to surpass that tally this term if he stays fit.

Nuno Espirito Santo urges caution

While Nottingham Forest are flying high, head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is urging his side to remain grounded.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the win, he said:

“It’s a very tough competition. We are always going to face tough opponents. We need to stay humble. We haven’t achieved anything yet. We need to work until the end, and this can lead us to good moments.”

Nuno’s words highlight the challenges ahead, with Forest set to face Liverpool at home on 14 January.

This fixture will be particularly significant for Awoniyi, who will take on his former club—a team that repeatedly sent him on loan before eventually selling him without granting him a Premier League opportunity.

Awoniyi’s potential impact

Awoniyi’s resurgence could be pivotal in Forest’s ambitions this season.

The team has transitioned from relegation battlers to top-four contenders, and continued contributions from the Nigerian striker could solidify their position among the league’s elite.

Forest fans also hope another positive result against Liverpool will force the football world to take their team’s remarkable rise more seriously.

For now, though, the club and its players are enjoying their moment in the spotlight, promising more to come.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

