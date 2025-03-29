The Sokoto State Government has intensified surveillance, case management and public health laboratory investigations following rising cases of suspected heavy metal poisoning.

The State Commissioner for Health, Faruk Abubakar, made this known while addressing journalists in Sokoto on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some communities in the Tureta Local Government Area of the state had reported 32 cases of a mysterious illness, primarily affecting children.

The disease is characterised by severe abdominal swelling and body pain.

Mr Abubakar urged the public to seek medical attention for children presenting symptoms such as abdominal swelling, pain, fever, and leg swelling at the nearest general hospital.

“To this effect, we have directed all Principal Medical Officers in General Hospitals to accept and commence palliative treatment for all affected children,” he said.

“Moreover, I wish to assure the public that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is currently in the state conducting research to identify the cause of the poisoning and recommend preventive measures.”

The commissioner further assured the public of Gov Ahmed Aliyu’s commitment to providing all the necessary medications for managing cases at the hospitals.

He assured the public that treatment and supportive care will be provided at no cost to the affected children and their families.

“Therefore, we encourage the public to take all affected children to the nearest General Hospital for proper treatment.”

Mr Abubakar also urged the public to contact the State Epidemiologist on 08069678313 or the Director of Medical Services at the Ministry of Health on 0703 797 9840 for further inquiries.

(NAN)

