Top Nigerian techie and co-founder of Andela, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, has advised other states to emulate the Kwara State Education Trust Fund for strengthening public education.

Mr Aboyeji was also the cofounder of Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology firm, and Future Africa, a platform that provides capital and mentorship for young innovators.

He made the comment in a message ahead of his 34th birthday on March 28.

Also a member of the board of the Trust Fund, MrAboyeji offered to have a private dinner with anyone who donates at least $1000 to the Fund.

The Trust Fund was initiated by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to strengthen public education in the state.

“As it is the tradition, instead of birthday gifts this year, I’m asking friends and well-wishers to donate toward some of the initiatives of the Kwara Education Trust Fund such as sponsoring a child’s secondary school education to renovate schools,” he wrote on his social media handle.

“Each donation will benefit current and future generations of students in Kwara.

“On the 28th of March this year, I will be celebrating my 34th birthday, and in my typical fashion, I want to share this important piece of information with you.

“The Kwara State Education Trust Fund of which I am a member of the board is an independent body governed by reputable individuals from the public and private sectors who encourage and enable private citizens like me and you to directly and transparently support the provision and delivery of quality education to young people in Kwara from early years to University by investing in scholarships and bursary programmes, education infrastructural projects and capacity building for teaching and learning.”

Mr Aboyeni said the initiative is key to building the future of Kwara State through sustainable investments in quality education.

“This innovative approach to augmenting resources to invest in public education allows the public, particularly Kwara indigenes (home and in the diaspora) as well their friends, to partner with the government to build the future of Kwara State through sustainable investments in quality education…If you are from elsewhere, tell your government to consider starting a similar initiative in your state.”

The tech guru said the account to be donated to is: Kwara State Education Trust Fund.

Bank Name: Zenith Bank with Account Number 1229315108.

