An outbreak of Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) has claimed three lives and left 30 other persons hospitalised in Gombe State, prompting swift intervention by health authorities.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Habu Dahiru, confirmed the outbreak at a press briefing in the state capital.

Mr Dahiru said health officials were closely monitoring the situation and that response teams had been deployed to affected areas to ensure early detection and provide immediate treatment to prevent further casualties.

“Following the confirmation of meningitis cases in Biliri and Akko Local Government Areas (LGAs), the Gombe State Public Health Emergency Operations Centre was placed on high alert.

“Surveillance activities were intensified across all 11 LGAs to track and contain the disease.

Mr Dahiru explained that the response measures include the deployment of medical teams to affected communities, the provision of free antibiotics and essential medical supplies, and the launch of awareness campaigns to educate the public on symptoms and prevention.

“Healthcare workers have been trained on specialised diagnostic procedures, including lumbar punctures for cerebrospinal fluid testing. So far, 70 suspected cases have been recorded in nine LGAs, with 31 confirmed positive for bacterial meningitis.

“Meningitis, a life-threatening bacterial infection, spreads through respiratory droplets, particularly in overcrowded conditions. Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, vomiting, and seizures.

Mr Dahiru urged residents to seek immediate medical attention if they experience any of these symptoms. He also emphasised the importance of personal hygiene, proper ventilation, and avoiding overcrowded spaces to reduce the risk of transmission.

“The state government has requested vaccines from the International Coordination Group (ICG) to immunise at-risk populations in affected areas. Health authorities have assured residents that vaccination efforts will commence as soon as the supplies arrive.”

Mr Dahiru said Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to safeguarding public health.

He said the state government has released emergency funds to support response efforts and ensure free treatment for all affected individuals.

The commissioner urged calm and reiterated that meningitis is preventable and curable with early intervention.

Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and cooperate with health workers to contain the outbreak.

