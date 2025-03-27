The House of Representatives’ consideration of the bill that seeks to strip governors and deputy governors of immunity is the dominanting headline in most newspapers.
“Reps move to strip VP, govs, dep govs of immunity,” Tribune reported.
“Bill to remove immunity enjoyed by VP, Govs scales second reading,” Amebo newspaper also reported.
Daily Trust reported that “Immunity debate: What is good for president is good for vice president’.”
According to This Nigeria, “Reps want VP, govs stripped of privilege.”
“Reps move to strip VP, deputy govs of immunity,” the Sun reported.
However, This Day reported that Abubakar Atiku stated that the “National Assembly Leadership is Corrupt.”
“INEC begins move to recall senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan,” The Independent newspaper reported.
Vanguard reported “INEC: Tinubu shops for Yakubu’s replacement.”
“Digital payments in Nigeria, others to hit $1.5trn – Report,” Sailent Times reported.
“Jubilation as NYSC begins N77,000 payment to corps members,” News Direct reported.
“Shettima to judiciary: Don’t submit to blackmail, but sustain integrity, rule of law,” the Blueprint also reported.
