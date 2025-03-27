President Bola Tinubu has approved the nomination of four new members to the Governing Council of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), filling existing vacancies and strengthening the board’s capacity.
The approved nominees are Olusegun Omosehin of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and Wole Ogunsanya of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN).
President Tinubu also endorsed the nomination of Sam Azoka Onyechi, who represents the Nigerian Content Consultative Forum (NCCF), and Owei Oyanbo from the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.
The nominations arose from the exit of previous institutional representatives from the Governing Council.
The NCDMB Governing Council, established under Section 69 of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, 2010, comprises representatives from key institutions. These include the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), the Nigerian Content Consultative Forum (NCCF), and the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).
President Tinubu encourages the new members to leverage their expertise and dedication to enhance local content development within Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.
Bayo Onanuga
Special Adviser to the President
(Information & Strategy)
March 27, 2025
