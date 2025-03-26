Combined security operatives have killed an alleged notorious kidnapper in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the combined security team – comprising the police, military and vigilante personnel- killed the kidnapper on Monday.

How it happened

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the combined security team, during a routine patrol in the area, intercepted a black shuttle bus being driven in a “suspicious manner”.

The police spokesperson said the team attempted to stop the vehicle, which prompted the occupants of the vehicle to open fire on the security operatives.

He said there was a shootout between the security team and the armed men, which led to the killing of one of the armed men, later understood to be kidnappers, while four others abandoned the vehicle and escaped with gunshot injuries into a nearby bush.

“The operatives, on searching the vehicle, found a blindfolded victim, suspected to have been kidnapped and who was tied on the hand and legs while his mouth was sealed.

“The victim was successfully rescued, given first aid and debriefed by the Police Operatives,” Mr Ikenga said.

He said the vehicle was recovered and that the joint security team was still carrying out further operations to track down the fleeing kidnappers.

The spokesperson said the police authorities have appealed to all proprietors of private and government-owned hospitals to report to them individuals in their hospitals with bullet wounds of “suspicious nature.”

“This measure is critical to the ongoing effort to apprehend the fleeing suspects and prevent further escalation of criminal activities in the state,” he said.

“The (Anambra State Police) Command remains committed to maintaining security dominance through sustained patrols and targeted security operations in the state.”

