The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has commiserated with Governor Dikko Umaru of Katsina on the death of his mother, Safara’u Umaru.
This is contained in a condolence message signed by its Chairman, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara on Sunday in Ilorin.
“The NGF celebrates the life of service, devotion, and dignity that Hajiya led, and commiserates with the people and government of Katsina, as well as the children and grandchildren of the nonagenarian.
“Our prayers and thoughts are with His Excellency, family, and people of the state on this sad event.
“We also send our condolences to Hajiya Hauwa Radda, who was a wife of former President Umaru Musa YarAdua.
“We ask Allaah to ease the account of Hajiya Safara’u, lighten up and widen her grave, and admit her to Al-jannah Firdaus.
“We also pray to Allah to uphold the family upon goodness.”
(NAN)
