The Association of Table Water Producers of Nigeria (ATWAP), Ogun Chapter, says over 25 per cent of its members have shut down operations in the last year.

Babatunde Lawal, chairman of the association, who made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Ota, Ogun State, attributed the situation to an unfavourable business environment.

According to him, the harsh operating conditions have forced many members to abandon the business for other ventures.

“More than 25 per cent of our members have exited the industry because the environment is not conducive for production,” he said.

He noted that ATWAP had over 2,500 registered members engaged in water production for human consumption across the state.

The chairman identified major challenges affecting the industry, including unstable power supply, multiple taxation and a lack of supportive policies from the government.

“Most producers rely heavily on generators, which significantly reduces their profit margins.

“In addition, no water producer can survive these numerous challenges without being part of the association because we protect our members’ interests,” he said.

Mr Lawal also decried difficulties in renewing operational licenses, particularly with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), which, he said, had made the process cumbersome for members.

He noted that the situation could lead to increased unemployment and economic hardship for many families.

The ATWAP chairman, therefore, appealed to both the federal and state governments to create a more enabling environment for the industry to thrive and prevent further job losses.

(NAN)

